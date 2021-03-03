All news

Global Spandrel Glass Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market research Report 2020-2026

This report studies the Spandrel Glass market, Spandrel glass is used to prevent materials or construction elements from being viewed from the exterior of a building. The primary function of spandrel glass is to cover non-visible areas including the areas between floors, hung ceiling areas, knee-wall areas below vision lights, and sometimes even columns or partitions.

Spandrel glass is designed to mask vision through the structural areas of a building such as between floors and columns. Spandrel glass is widely used in curtain wall projects, where it provides non-transparence with high safety and resistance to corrosion.

Spandrel glass must be heat treated to avoid thermal stress breakage. Solar Seal Spandrel Glass is lead-free and contains no organic solvents and can be handled at any stage without fear of personal or environmental harm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spandrel Glass in US, including the following market information:
US Spandrel Glass Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Spandrel Glass Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)
US Spandrel Glass Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)
Top Five Competitors in US Spandrel Glass Market 2019 (%)

The global Spandrel Glass market was valued at 2197.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2553.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. While the Spandrel Glass market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Spandrel Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Spandrel Glass production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Spandrel Glass Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)
US Spandrel Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass
Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass
Others

US Spandrel Glass Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)
US Spandrel Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Commercial Building
Residential Building
Public Building

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Spandrel Glass Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Spandrel Glass Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Spandrel Glass Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Total US Spandrel Glass Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Asahi Glass Co.
NSG Group
Guardian Glass,LLC
Saint-Gobain
Taiwan Glass
Viracon
Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions
Vitrum Glass Group
Toro Aluminum Group of Companies
J.E. Berkowitz
Padiham Glass Ltd

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Spandrel Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Spandrel Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Spandrel Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 US Spandrel Glass Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Spandrel Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Spandrel Glass Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Spandrel Glass Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US Spandrel Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US Spandrel Glass Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US Spandrel Glass Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US Spandrel Glass Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spandrel Glass Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers Spandrel Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spandrel Glass Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Spandrel Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spandrel Glass Companies

…continued

 

