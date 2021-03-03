Global Tea Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Supported by a wealth of online information and government initiatives, the health and wellness trend has become a key influence on consumer demand across a wide range of consumer product categories. Moreover, consumer health-consciousness has been bolstered by the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, both because of the direct threat represented by the disease and awareness of potential health issues related to sedentary lifestyles and over-consumption of food during home seclusion. Consumers’…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010768-tea-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Tea in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-advanced-analytics-market-size-study-by-components-solutions-and-services-by-industry-verticals-bfsi-government-defense-healthcare-manufacturing-retail-media-entertainment-telecommunication-energy-utilities-transportation-logistics-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-microswitch-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-almond-oil-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-5g-infrastructure-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-communication-infrastructure-small-cell-and-macro-cell-core-network-technology-type-sdn-and-nfv-end-user-commercial-residential-government-industrial-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Tea in Spain

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 boosts health-orientated demand for green tea and fruit/herbal tea

Emergence of tea pods

Jacob Douwe Egberts benefits from growth of green tea and fruit/herbal tea

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Green tea and fruit/herbal tea to drive retail sales growth

Health and wellness trend provides platform for further growth

Foodservice to see strong recovery despite notable challenges

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105