Global Tea Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Much like coffee, over the review period, sales of tea improved through foodservice, as a huge number of cafés opened up in Sweden, attracting a greater number of visitors. This also included workers who used foodservice venues as an alternative work spot, with freelancers and office employees working from cafés, as well as being venues for consumers to socialise. During the initial outbreak of COVID-19, unlike other EU countries, Sweden did not introduce strict restrictions that closed foodserv…

Euromonitor International’s Tea in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Tea in Sweden

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Despite foodservice venues remaining open, COVID-19 leads to a lack of sales

Green and fruit/herbal tea drives growth, as COVID-19 boosts the health and wellness trend

Price-sensitivity increases share for private label players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice and retail sales recover from 2021; however, volume growth is limited

Retailers improve their e-commerce presence as the channel grows over the forecast period

Players focus on launching added-value offerings and innovative extension lines

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

