Global Tea Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Much like coffee, over the review period, sales of tea improved through foodservice, as a huge number of cafés opened up in Sweden, attracting a greater number of visitors. This also included workers who used foodservice venues as an alternative work spot, with freelancers and office employees working from cafés, as well as being venues for consumers to socialise. During the initial outbreak of COVID-19, unlike other EU countries, Sweden did not introduce strict restrictions that closed foodserv…
Euromonitor International’s Tea in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Content:
Tea in Sweden
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Despite foodservice venues remaining open, COVID-19 leads to a lack of sales
Green and fruit/herbal tea drives growth, as COVID-19 boosts the health and wellness trend
Price-sensitivity increases share for private label players
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Foodservice and retail sales recover from 2021; however, volume growth is limited
Retailers improve their e-commerce presence as the channel grows over the forecast period
Players focus on launching added-value offerings and innovative extension lines
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
……Continuned
