Global Tea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Coronavirus (COVID-19) forced consumers to work and study from home, as well as leading to longer hours of inactivity due to the circuit breaker imposed to slow the spread of the virus. The pandemic has seen consumers look for immunity boosting ingredients to complement their daily diet. Hence, fruit/herbal tea, which is generally positioned as a detox and immunity enhancing drink, has enjoyed higher demand. Furthermore, unlike black tea and green tea, which are more mature categories, fruit/her…

Euromonitor International’s Tea in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Channel shift and search for immunity enhancers provide positive supply and demand trends for fruit/herbal tea via e-commerce

Coronavirus (COVID-19) boosts retail demand for black tea as consumers seek daily tea fix while working or studying from home

Manufacturers limit new product launches amidst uncertainty as the pandemic reduces consumer confidence

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Effective cost management expected to favour larger players and lead to a more consolidated competitive landscape

“War on Sugar” set to positively boost consumption of naturally zero sugar tea in the forecast period

Range of premium products set to expand to meet demand from more confident consumers seeking healthier and indulgence options

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

