Global Tea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The demand for tea remains constant in 2020, with a marginal rise in retail volume sales as a consequence of the quarantine which led to an increase in tea consumption at home. The lockdown and the closure of foodservice outlets from March until May had only a slight effect on tea consumption, because while tea drinking is a habit highly embedded in Slovenian culture, there is high seasonality, with consumption highest in winter. The large majority of adults drinks tea, while many consumers drin…

Euromonitor International’s Tea in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

Tea in Slovenia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Mostly consumed at home during winter, COVID-19 only marginally affects tea
Fruit/herbal tea dominates, benefiting from the health trend
Wide offer and promotions keep Žito Food Industry and Teekanne ahead of the field
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Polarisation in demand and offer is anticipated as a consequence of COVID-19
Demand for healthier tea variants is anticipated to grow, in line with the HW trend
E-commerce is set to play a greater role in the purchasing process
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on hot drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for hot drinks?
MARKET DATA

…..Continued

