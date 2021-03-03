Global Tea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Per capita disposable income of residents nationwide contracted slightly in the first half of 2020 in comparison with the same period in 2019. Much of the contraction took place in the first half of 2020 during which time the consumption of traditional Chinese tea also fell. Nonetheless, the main consumers of traditional Chinese tea remain middle-aged males, as they are more conscious about health and wellness than post-80s and post 90s generations. Moreover, they also have stronger habits in te…
Euromonitor International’s Tea in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table Of Content:
Tea in China
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Contraction in traditional Chinese tea
Significant drop for instant tea with industry players having to take unusual measures to mitigate loss of sales
Traditional Chinese tea companies seek IPO in this fragmented category
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Instant tea threatened by diversity of instant tea mixes from street stalls/kiosks
Digital transformation for tea helps boost sales and broaden the consumer base
Unilever Group’s tea business operates independently
CATEGORY DATA
