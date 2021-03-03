Global Tea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

After five years of off-trade volume decline, mostly due to maturity in the largest category, black tea, in 2020 tea has returned to volume growth. Off-trade current value sales have also seen much stronger growth than usual due to price rises. With consumers spending more time at home due to COVID-19, including for work and schooling, at-home consumption increased. Moreover, as tea is a dried, shelf stable product with a relatively lower price, this made it an ideal item for stocking up in case…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011550-tea-in-the-us

Euromonitor International’s Tea in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/amyotrophic-lateral-sclerosis-als-pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-emi-sheets-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-elemental-sulphur-based-pesticides-market-2020-research-report-with-covid-19-update—key-players-analysis-growth-factors-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-refrigerator-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Table Of Content:

Tea in the US

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Total volume sales of tea significantly affected by on-trade disruptions

Premium and organic segments remain important for growth

Functional teas appeal to concerned consumers amidst the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade channel will be slow to reach previous levels, but e-commerce set to soar

A growing focus on health will benefit fruit/herbal and green tea

Competition for standard black tea will continue to rise

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

…..Continued

Contact Details:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105