Global Tea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The total volume of tea dropped heavily as a result of the huge sales decline in the foodservice channel caused by COVD-19 in 2020. In order to tackle the pandemic, the Hong Kong government imposed a number of measures on outlets. Teahouses and restaurants were ordered to reduce their business hours or even close on some occasions at the height of the outbreak in March to April and July to August. Likewise, there was a strict restriction on the number of customers allowed indoors and even when b…

Euromonitor International’s Tea in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content:

Tea in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tea declines significantly with the closure of teahouses and restaurants

Fruit/herbal tea continues to grow thanks to the health and wellness trend

Unilever Hong Kong retains its lead with its flagship Lipton brand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trend and rising number of teashops to drive sales

Challenges likely to remain for tea

International and health-focused brands will continue to gain traction

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

…..Continued

