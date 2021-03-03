Global Tea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Foodservice sales of tea have been very negatively impacted due to outlet closures and restrictions on dine-in brought about by the advent of COVID-19. The closure of some offices has had a slightly adverse effect on institutional sales, because tea is commonly used during meetings. However, as most Indonesians like to consume tea at home, during the COVID-19 pandemic, retail volume sales have remained stable.
Euromonitor International’s Tea in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table Of Content:
Tea in Indonesia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Loss of dine-in services during lockdown takes its toll
No real change in the status quo, but smaller brands underperform
Sachets finding greater appeal among convenience-seekers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Retail tea unlikely to suffer from rebound in foodservice tea
Value sales growth could be boosted by emergence of speciality tea
Educative events promoting quality tea could encourage further consumption
CATEGORY DATA
