Global Tea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Foodservice sales of tea have been very negatively impacted due to outlet closures and restrictions on dine-in brought about by the advent of COVID-19. The closure of some offices has had a slightly adverse effect on institutional sales, because tea is commonly used during meetings. However, as most Indonesians like to consume tea at home, during the COVID-19 pandemic, retail volume sales have remained stable.

Euromonitor International’s Tea in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content:

Tea in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Loss of dine-in services during lockdown takes its toll

No real change in the status quo, but smaller brands underperform

Sachets finding greater appeal among convenience-seekers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Retail tea unlikely to suffer from rebound in foodservice tea

Value sales growth could be boosted by emergence of speciality tea

Educative events promoting quality tea could encourage further consumption

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

CHART 1 Hot Drinks Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Hot Drinks Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…..Continued

