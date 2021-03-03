Global Tea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Tea, as a product area, is less affected by COVID-19 than coffee since it is generally consumed in the home, however a downturn in foodservice volume sales is still expected in 2020. Retail sales are expected to perform strongly in value and volume terms given the health benefits associated with tea. The product area saw many new product developments earlier in 2020, amongst which herbal teas such as moringa, hibiscus and African spices, and green tea.

Euromonitor International’s Tea in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

