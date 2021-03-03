Global Truck Telematics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Telematics is a combination of the words telecommunications and informatics. Telematics, in a broad sense, is any integrated use of telecommunications with information and communications technology. It is the technology of sending, receiving and storing information relating to remote objects – like vehicles – via telecommunication devices.

Truck telematics is a way of monitoring the location, movement, status and behavior of a vehicle within a fleet. This is achieved through a combination of a GPS receiver and an electronic GSM device that is installed in each vehicle, which then communicates with the user and web-based software.

Truck telematics is mainly composed of three parts: terminal (hardware), software (mobile Hardwired Install Telematics APP, Client PC) and cloud platform.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Truck Telematics in China, including the following market information:

China Truck Telematics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in China Truck Telematics Market 2019 (%)

The global Truck Telematics market was valued at 587.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1138.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. While the Truck Telematics market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Truck Telematics businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Truck Telematics in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Truck Telematics market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Truck Telematics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Truck Telematics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Plug and Play Telematics

Hardwired Install Telematics

China Truck Telematics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Truck Telematics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Light Truck

Heavy Truck

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Truck Telematics Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Truck Telematics Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Trimble

Wabco

Continental

CalAmp

Delphi

Bosch

GEOTAB

Automatic

Actsoft

Telic

Mojio

Xirgo Technologies

e6gps

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Truck Telematics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: China Truck Telematics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

……Continuned

