Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Wireless speakers are loudspeakers which receive audio signals using radio frequency (RF) waves rather than over audio cables. The two most popular RF frequencies that support audio transmission to wireless loudspeakers include a variation of WiFi IEEE 802.11 while others depends on Bluetooth to transmit audio data to the receiving speaker.

WiFi is almost as ubiquitous as Bluetooth, but not quite. WiFi is sometimes referred to by its technical label, IEEE 802.11. Most smartphones, tablets and laptops have WiFi onboard. WiFi has a greater range than Bluetooth – perhaps as much as 120 feet indoors, but the actual range may be less. With some planning, WiFi can cover an entire house.

One way to assure maximum coverage is to locate the WiFi router in the center of a house, or where its coverage is most useful. For example, if you want to use wireless speakers mainly in a bedroom and on a patio, place the router central to those locations. If needed, a WiFi bridge can be added to further extend the range. Although a “line of sight” is not needed, walls and partitions will decrease the range. As with Bluetooth, there are differences in WiFi hardware. Some chips can provide more range than others, and are less sensitive to interference. However, WiFi signals can experience interference from devices such as microwave ovens. As with Bluetooth, WiFi has evolved. Version “n” is currently the fastest and has the greatest range, but all types of WiFi can convey audio signals.

Importantly, audio signals can be conveyed via WiFi using a lossless codec; with this method, there is absolutely no loss of audio fidelity as the data signal travels across the WiFi network. The digital bits at the receiver are identical to the bits at the source. One downside is that different wireless systems, while they may all use WiFi, use incompatible data formatting. So, the systems are incompatible; for example, Apple and Android run into this problem. We’ll discuss this in a later installment.

Setting up a WiFi based system can sometimes be tricky. For example, you might need to enter a security password. Some WiFi routers have a WPS (WiFi Protected Setup) feature; this allows secure connection without needing a password. One of the most important considerations when buying a WiFi-based wireless system is to make sure that setup and operation is clearly defined.

The choice of Bluetooth or WiFi is clear. Bluetooth is a universal standard and easy to use. But, its range is quite limited and sound quality is restricted. WiFi systems have a wider range and can offer excellent fidelity. But, different systems that use WiFi are incompatible, and setup may be difficult.

