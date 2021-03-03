GlobalConcentratesMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

Concentrates in Netherlands

Because of their long shelf life and the fact that small amounts of product are required for each drink, concentrates proved to be a popular choice for consumers looking to stockpile during the COVID-19 crisis. During March and April, in particular, consumers bought additional bottles of liquid concentrates in order to be sure to have enough for a few weeks or even months in case of supply shortages and to reduce the frequency of necessary shopping trips. Furthermore, the closure of schools and…

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Concentrates in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Off-trade sales bolstered by stockpiling and school closures

Reduced sugar products unable to fully compensate for consumer sugar concerns

HJ Heinz looks to build consumption amongst adult consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Reduced sugar products to gain share, but health trend presents significant challenges

Major players investing in category development

Economic uncertainty may bolster demand for liquid concentrates

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 16 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 17 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 18 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 19 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 20 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 21 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 22 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 23 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 24 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 25 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 26 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 27 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 28 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 29 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 30 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 31 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 34 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 35 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 36 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 37 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 38 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 39 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 40 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 41 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 42 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 43 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 44 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 45 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 46 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

Fountain sales in the Netherlands

Trends

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

…continued

