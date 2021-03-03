GlobalConcentratesMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary
Concentrates in Netherlands
Because of their long shelf life and the fact that small amounts of product are required for each drink, concentrates proved to be a popular choice for consumers looking to stockpile during the COVID-19 crisis. During March and April, in particular, consumers bought additional bottles of liquid concentrates in order to be sure to have enough for a few weeks or even months in case of supply shortages and to reduce the frequency of necessary shopping trips. Furthermore, the closure of schools and…
Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Off-trade sales bolstered by stockpiling and school closures
Reduced sugar products unable to fully compensate for consumer sugar concerns
HJ Heinz looks to build consumption amongst adult consumers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Reduced sugar products to gain share, but health trend presents significant challenges
Major players investing in category development
Economic uncertainty may bolster demand for liquid concentrates
CATEGORY DATA
Concentrates Conversions
Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format
APPENDIX
Fountain sales in the Netherlands
Trends
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
…continued
