GlobalEnergy DrinksMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

Energy Drinks in Hungary

As large social, sponsorship and sports events were cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, promotional opportunities were limited for energy drinks producers. Nevertheless, companies remained active in terms of promotions via online campaigns and celebrity advertising campaigns both online and on TV. The market leader remains domestic energy drinks producer Hell Energy Magyarország, which continues to invest in its high-impact celebrity advertising campaign, which even featured Bruce Willis. Pr…

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International
December 2020

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Strong promotional activity key to attracting consumers during downturn

Plummeting on-the-go and impulse purchases limit development

Strong government support for leading domestic energy drinks producer

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Migration towards healthy and low sugar energy drinks to support growth

Return to on-the-go consumption to speed up recovery of energy drinks

Steady retail volume growth forecast in line with increasing maturity

CATEGORY DATA

APPENDIX

Fountain sales in Hungary

…continued

