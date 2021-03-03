Heat Exchangers Industry by Type (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Cooled), Material (Steel, Non-Steel) Application (Chemical, Energy, HVACR, Food & Beverage, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper)

Get Free Sample Copy in PDF Format at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=264884

The Heat Exchangers Market is estimated to be USD 15.3 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 20.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2019 and 2024.

#Kay Players- Alfa Laval (Sweden), Kelvion Holdings (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Xylem(US), API Heat Transfer (US), Gunter (Germany), Hindustan Dorr-Oliver (India), Chart Industries (US),Hisaka Works (Japan), Johnson Controls International (Ireland) and others.

The energy industry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the expansion activities across upstream and downstream processing plants across the petrochemical and oil & gas sector. Growth in the exports of crude oil supported by the increased demand for fuel and petrochemical products is a major driving force for the heat exchangers market globally.

Ask for 20% Discount at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=264884

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for heat exchangers, in terms of value during the forecast period. China and India are two major markets for heat exchangers in Asia Pacific. The growth in the commercial building & construction industry, high-end real estate, and energy-saving policies are likely to drive the demand for heat exchangers in China and India.

Competitive Landscape of Heat Exchangers Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Emerging Companies

2.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

2.5 Business Strategy Excellence

3 Market Ranking of Key Players, 2018

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launch

4.2 Expansion

4.3 Acquisitio

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=264884

Research Coverage:

This report covers the heat exchangers market, in terms of value and forecasts its market size until 2024. The report includes the market segmentation based on type (shell & tube, plate & frame, air-cooled, and others), end-use industry (chemical, energy, HVACR, food & beverage, power generation, pulp & paper, and others), material (Steel and Non-Steel), and region (APAC, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa, and South America). The regions have been further segmented based on key countries into the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, Sweden, Turkey, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.