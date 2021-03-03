All news

Helium Gas Market Profound Impact on the Market over 2030

The recent market report on the global Helium Gas market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Helium Gas market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Helium Gas Market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Helium Gas market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Important doubts pertaining to the Helium Gas market addressed in the report:

  1. Which region is likely to provide promising opportunities for market players during the forecast period?
  2. How are the economic policies in region 1 and region 2 favoring the growth of the Helium Gas market in these regions?
  3. What are the recent manufacturing techniques that have gained popularity?
  4. Why are companies increasing investments towards research and development?
  5. Which product type is likely to remain a cash cow for manufacturers?

The extensive report fragments the Helium Gas market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

Segment by Type

  • Liquid Helium
  • Gaseous Helium
  • By typegaseous helium is the commonly used type, with about 57.62% market share in 2019.

    Segment by Application

  • Cryogenics
  • Aerostatics
  • Semiconductor & Fiber Optics
  • Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography
  • Welding
  • Others
  • Demand from the Cryogenics accounts for the largest market share, being 32.53% in 2019.

    End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Helium Gas is utilized in different industrial domains.

    Competition Outlook

    The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Helium Gas market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

    By Company

  • Rasgas (Qa)
  • Exxon (Us)
  • Linde (Us, Au)
  • Air Product (Us)
  • Praxair (Us)
  • Air Liquide (Dz)
  • Gazprom (Ru)
  • Pgnig (Pl)

    The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Helium Gas market in each region.

    Analytical insights included in the report:

    • SWOT analysis of the major market players operating in the Helium Gas market
    • Current and projected trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Helium Gas market
    • Region-wise assessment of consumption patterns
    • The influence of research and development on the Helium Gas market
    • Market size and value of the Helium Gas market in different geographies

