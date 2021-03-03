Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global hernia repair devices and consumables market was valued at $4,742 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,350 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Hernia is a medical condition where an organ or fatty tissue bulges out through a weak spot. Hernia repair is a surgical operation for the treatment of hernia and is one of the most commonly performed surgical procedures worldwide. Approximately three million hernia procedures are performed worldwide, among them about 1.2 million hernia repair procedures are performed alone in the U.S. every year. Laparoscopic hernia repair surgery and open tension-free repair surgery are two popular methods for hernia repair. These surgeries are performed with the help of fixation devices and consumables (mesh)-based surgery.

There is an increase in the demand for hernia repair devices and consumables due to the high acceptance of tension-free hernia repair procedures, surge in demand for advanced mesh, increase in adoption of robotic surgeries, and rise in prevalence of hernia. However, high cost of hernia repair surgeries and inconsistent reimbursement policies hamper the market growth. Conversely, development of novel products by key vendors such as biological mesh and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The global hernia repair devices and consumables market is segmented on the basis of product, surgery type, hernia type, and region. By product, it is bifurcated into fixation devices and consumables. Fixation devices are further segmented into tack and other fixation devices, where the tack segment is further sub-segmented into absorbable tack and non-absorbable tack. The consumables segment comprises mesh, which is further segmented into synthetic material mesh and biological material mesh. Synthetic material mesh is of two types, namely, absorbable mesh and non-absorbable mesh. On the basis of surgery type, it is categorized into open tension-free repair surgery and laparoscopic surgery. By hernia type, it is classified into incisional hernia, umbilical hernia, inguinal hernia, femoral hernia, and other hernia. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product

Fixation Devices

– Tack

Absorbable Tack

Non-absorbable Tack

– Other Fixation Devices

Consumables

– Mesh

Synthetic Material Mesh

– Absorbable Mesh

– Non-absorbable Mesh

Biological Material Mesh

– By Surgery Type

Open Tension-free Repair Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

– By Hernia Type

Incisional Hernia

Umbilical Hernia

Inguinal Hernia

Femoral Hernia

Other Hernia

– By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Allergan Plc.

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Baxter International Inc.

– Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard, Inc.)

– Cook Medical, Inc.

– Herniamesh S.r.l.

– Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)

– Medtronic Plc.

– The Cooper Companies, Inc.

– W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

– Integra LifeSciences

– Insightra medical