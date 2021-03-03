High-end Suitcase Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Rimowa, Globe-Trotter, MontBlanc

“

The report titled Global High-end Suitcase Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High-end Suitcase market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High-end Suitcase market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High-end Suitcase market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High-end Suitcase market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High-end Suitcase report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High-end Suitcase report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High-end Suitcase market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High-end Suitcase market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High-end Suitcase market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High-end Suitcase market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High-end Suitcase market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Rimowa, Globe-Trotter, MontBlanc, LVHM, Victorinox, Smythson, Kering, Thom Browne, Ermenegildo Zegna, Samsonite, Arlo Skye, Valextra, Briggs & Riley, Ghurka

Market Segmentation by Product: Hard Luggage Bags

Soft Luggage Bags

Market Segmentation by Application: Speciality Stores

Network Sales

The High-end Suitcase Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High-end Suitcase market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High-end Suitcase market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High-end Suitcase market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High-end Suitcase industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High-end Suitcase market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High-end Suitcase market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High-end Suitcase market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High-end Suitcase Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global High-end Suitcase Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Hard Luggage Bags

1.2.3 Soft Luggage Bags

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High-end Suitcase Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Speciality Stores

1.3.3 Network Sales

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global High-end Suitcase Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global High-end Suitcase Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top High-end Suitcase Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top High-end Suitcase Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top High-end Suitcase Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top High-end Suitcase Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top High-end Suitcase Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top High-end Suitcase Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global High-end Suitcase Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top High-end Suitcase Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top High-end Suitcase Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High-end Suitcase Sales in 2020

3.2 Global High-end Suitcase Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top High-end Suitcase Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top High-end Suitcase Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High-end Suitcase Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global High-end Suitcase Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global High-end Suitcase Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global High-end Suitcase Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global High-end Suitcase Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global High-end Suitcase Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global High-end Suitcase Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global High-end Suitcase Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global High-end Suitcase Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global High-end Suitcase Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global High-end Suitcase Price by Type

4.3.1 Global High-end Suitcase Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global High-end Suitcase Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global High-end Suitcase Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global High-end Suitcase Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global High-end Suitcase Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global High-end Suitcase Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global High-end Suitcase Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global High-end Suitcase Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global High-end Suitcase Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global High-end Suitcase Price by Application

5.3.1 Global High-end Suitcase Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global High-end Suitcase Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America High-end Suitcase Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America High-end Suitcase Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America High-end Suitcase Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America High-end Suitcase Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America High-end Suitcase Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America High-end Suitcase Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America High-end Suitcase Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America High-end Suitcase Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America High-end Suitcase Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe High-end Suitcase Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe High-end Suitcase Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe High-end Suitcase Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe High-end Suitcase Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe High-end Suitcase Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe High-end Suitcase Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe High-end Suitcase Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe High-end Suitcase Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe High-end Suitcase Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific High-end Suitcase Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific High-end Suitcase Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific High-end Suitcase Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific High-end Suitcase Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific High-end Suitcase Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific High-end Suitcase Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific High-end Suitcase Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific High-end Suitcase Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific High-end Suitcase Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America High-end Suitcase Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America High-end Suitcase Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America High-end Suitcase Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America High-end Suitcase Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America High-end Suitcase Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America High-end Suitcase Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America High-end Suitcase Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America High-end Suitcase Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America High-end Suitcase Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Rimowa

11.1.1 Rimowa Corporation Information

11.1.2 Rimowa Overview

11.1.3 Rimowa High-end Suitcase Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Rimowa High-end Suitcase Product Description

11.1.5 Rimowa Recent Developments

11.2 Globe-Trotter

11.2.1 Globe-Trotter Corporation Information

11.2.2 Globe-Trotter Overview

11.2.3 Globe-Trotter High-end Suitcase Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Globe-Trotter High-end Suitcase Product Description

11.2.5 Globe-Trotter Recent Developments

11.3 MontBlanc

11.3.1 MontBlanc Corporation Information

11.3.2 MontBlanc Overview

11.3.3 MontBlanc High-end Suitcase Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 MontBlanc High-end Suitcase Product Description

11.3.5 MontBlanc Recent Developments

11.4 LVHM

11.4.1 LVHM Corporation Information

11.4.2 LVHM Overview

11.4.3 LVHM High-end Suitcase Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 LVHM High-end Suitcase Product Description

11.4.5 LVHM Recent Developments

11.5 Victorinox

11.5.1 Victorinox Corporation Information

11.5.2 Victorinox Overview

11.5.3 Victorinox High-end Suitcase Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Victorinox High-end Suitcase Product Description

11.5.5 Victorinox Recent Developments

11.6 Smythson

11.6.1 Smythson Corporation Information

11.6.2 Smythson Overview

11.6.3 Smythson High-end Suitcase Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Smythson High-end Suitcase Product Description

11.6.5 Smythson Recent Developments

11.7 Kering

11.7.1 Kering Corporation Information

11.7.2 Kering Overview

11.7.3 Kering High-end Suitcase Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Kering High-end Suitcase Product Description

11.7.5 Kering Recent Developments

11.8 Thom Browne

11.8.1 Thom Browne Corporation Information

11.8.2 Thom Browne Overview

11.8.3 Thom Browne High-end Suitcase Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Thom Browne High-end Suitcase Product Description

11.8.5 Thom Browne Recent Developments

11.9 Ermenegildo Zegna

11.9.1 Ermenegildo Zegna Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ermenegildo Zegna Overview

11.9.3 Ermenegildo Zegna High-end Suitcase Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Ermenegildo Zegna High-end Suitcase Product Description

11.9.5 Ermenegildo Zegna Recent Developments

11.10 Samsonite

11.10.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

11.10.2 Samsonite Overview

11.10.3 Samsonite High-end Suitcase Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Samsonite High-end Suitcase Product Description

11.10.5 Samsonite Recent Developments

11.11 Arlo Skye

11.11.1 Arlo Skye Corporation Information

11.11.2 Arlo Skye Overview

11.11.3 Arlo Skye High-end Suitcase Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Arlo Skye High-end Suitcase Product Description

11.11.5 Arlo Skye Recent Developments

11.12 Valextra

11.12.1 Valextra Corporation Information

11.12.2 Valextra Overview

11.12.3 Valextra High-end Suitcase Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Valextra High-end Suitcase Product Description

11.12.5 Valextra Recent Developments

11.13 Briggs & Riley

11.13.1 Briggs & Riley Corporation Information

11.13.2 Briggs & Riley Overview

11.13.3 Briggs & Riley High-end Suitcase Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Briggs & Riley High-end Suitcase Product Description

11.13.5 Briggs & Riley Recent Developments

11.14 Ghurka

11.14.1 Ghurka Corporation Information

11.14.2 Ghurka Overview

11.14.3 Ghurka High-end Suitcase Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Ghurka High-end Suitcase Product Description

11.14.5 Ghurka Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 High-end Suitcase Value Chain Analysis

12.2 High-end Suitcase Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 High-end Suitcase Production Mode & Process

12.4 High-end Suitcase Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 High-end Suitcase Sales Channels

12.4.2 High-end Suitcase Distributors

12.5 High-end Suitcase Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 High-end Suitcase Industry Trends

13.2 High-end Suitcase Market Drivers

13.3 High-end Suitcase Market Challenges

13.4 High-end Suitcase Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global High-end Suitcase Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

