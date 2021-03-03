Impact Organic Milk in Vietnam Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Organic Milk is a type of drinking milk that made from organic raw milk with organic certification (Such as EU-Eco-regulation, USA NOP, etc.).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Milk in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Organic Milk Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Organic Milk Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million L)

Vietnam Organic Milk Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million L)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Organic Milk Market 2019 (%)

The global Organic Milk market was valued at 4652.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5827.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. While the Organic Milk market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Organic Milk manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Organic Milk production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Organic Milk Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million L)

Vietnam Organic Milk Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Organic Whole Milk

Organic 2% Milk

Organic 1% Milk

Organic Fat-free Milk

Others

Vietnam Organic Milk Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million L)

Vietnam Organic Milk Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Children

Adult

The Aged

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Organic Milk Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Organic Milk Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Organic Milk Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million L)

Total Vietnam Organic Milk Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Arla Food

Horizon Organic

Organic Valley

Emmi

Yeo Valley

Aurora Organic Dairy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Milk Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Organic Milk Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Organic Milk Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Organic Milk Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Organic Milk Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Organic Milk Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Milk Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Organic Milk Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Organic Milk Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Organic Milk Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Organic Milk Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Milk Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Organic Milk Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Milk Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Organic Milk Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Milk Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Organic Milk Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Organic Whole Milk

4.1.3 Organic 2% Milk

4.1.4 Organic 1% Milk

4.1.5 Organic Fat-free Milk

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Organic Milk Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Organic Milk Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Organic Milk Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Organic Milk Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Organic Milk Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Organic Milk Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Organic Milk Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Organic Milk Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Organic Milk Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Organic Milk Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Children

5.1.3 Adult

5.1.4 The Aged

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Organic Milk Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Organic Milk Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Organic Milk Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Organic Milk Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Organic Milk Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Organic Milk Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Organic Milk Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Organic Milk Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Organic Milk Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Arla Food

6.1.1 Arla Food Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Arla Food Business Overview

6.1.3 Arla Food Organic Milk Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Arla Food Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Arla Food Key News

6.2 Horizon Organic

6.2.1 Horizon Organic Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Horizon Organic Business Overview

6.2.3 Horizon Organic Organic Milk Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Horizon Organic Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Horizon Organic Key News

6.3 Organic Valley

6.3.1 Organic Valley Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Organic Valley Business Overview

6.3.3 Organic Valley Organic Milk Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Organic Valley Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Organic Valley Key News

6.4 Emmi

6.4.1 Emmi Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Emmi Business Overview

6.4.3 Emmi Organic Milk Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Emmi Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Emmi Key News

6.5 Yeo Valley

6.5.1 Yeo Valley Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Yeo Valley Business Overview

6.5.3 Yeo Valley Organic Milk Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Yeo Valley Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Yeo Valley Key News

6.6 Aurora Organic Dairy

6.6.1 Aurora Organic Dairy Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Aurora Organic Dairy Business Overview

6.6.3 Aurora Organic Dairy Organic Milk Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Aurora Organic Dairy Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Aurora Organic Dairy Key News

6.7 Andechser Dairy

6.6.1 Andechser Dairy Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Andechser Dairy Business Overview

6.6.3 Andechser Dairy Organic Milk Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Andechser Dairy Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Andechser Dairy Key News

6.8 Organic Dairy Farmers

6.8.1 Organic Dairy Farmers Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Organic Dairy Farmers Business Overview

6.8.3 Organic Dairy Farmers Organic Milk Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Organic Dairy Farmers Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Organic Dairy Farmers Key News

6.9 Avalon Dairy

6.9.1 Avalon Dairy Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Avalon Dairy Business Overview

6.9.3 Avalon Dairy Organic Milk Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Avalon Dairy Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Avalon Dairy Key News

6.10 Bruton Dairy

6.10.1 Bruton Dairy Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Bruton Dairy Business Overview

6.10.3 Bruton Dairy Organic Milk Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Bruton Dairy Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Bruton Dairy Key News

6.11 Shengmu Organic Milk

6.11.1 Shengmu Organic Milk Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Shengmu Organic Milk Organic Milk Business Overview

6.11.3 Shengmu Organic Milk Organic Milk Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Shengmu Organic Milk Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Shengmu Organic Milk Key News

6.12 Yili

6.12.1 Yili Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Yili Organic Milk Business Overview

6.12.3 Yili Organic Milk Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Yili Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Yili Key News

6.13 Mengniu

6.13.1 Mengniu Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Mengniu Organic Milk Business Overview

6.13.3 Mengniu Organic Milk Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Mengniu Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Mengniu Key News

6.14 Wholly Cow

6.14.1 Wholly Cow Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Wholly Cow Organic Milk Business Overview

6.14.3 Wholly Cow Organic Milk Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Wholly Cow Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Wholly Cow Key News

7 Organic Milk Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Organic Milk Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Organic Milk Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Organic Milk Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Organic Milk Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Organic Milk Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Organic Milk Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Organic Milk Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Organic Milk Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Organic Milk Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Organic Milk Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Organic Milk Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Organic Milk Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Organic Milk Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Organic Milk Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Organic Milk Distributors and Sales Agents in Vietnam

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

