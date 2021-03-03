All news

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Share, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast to 2027

(United States, New York City)The Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.6% from USD 71.82 Billion in 2019 to USD 98.30 Billion in 2027.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, bioMérieux, DiaSorin, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, and QIAGEN

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market segmentation by types of, the report covers-

  • Reagents & Kits
  • Instruments
    • Fully Automated Instruments
    • Semi-Automated Instruments
  • Data Management Software
  • Services

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market segmentation by applications of the, the report covers the following uses-

  • Cancer
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Gastrointestinal Disease
  • Autoimmune Diseases
  • Cardiac Disease

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market? What is the anticipated market valuation of In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements.  Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

Get Insights into In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

Explore reports from different publication:

