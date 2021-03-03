India Automated Guided Vehicle Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are defined as material systems or portable robots that can navigate through floors with the help of navigation technology such as laser guided, vision guided, and others installed on it. These vehicles are used to decrease the damage to the goods, increase the work efficiency, and automate the operations to achieve high productivity. In addition, AGVs are now an integral part of modern logistics as they are adopted to autonomously handle and transport goods without any onboard operator. Further, these types of vehicles can be easily integrated into warehouses structures and requires less integration effort.

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to increasing demand for automated material handling equipment for enhanced productivity and precision.

India automated guided vehicle market is segmented based on type, navigation technology, application, industry, and mode of operation. Based on type, the market is classified into tow vehicles, unit load carriers, pallet trucks, assembly line vehicles, and forklift trucks. Based on navigation market, it is divided into laser guidance, magnetic guidance, inductive guidance, optical tape guidance, vision guidance, and others. Based on application, it is categorized into transportation, distribution, storage, assembly, packaging, and waste handling. Based on industry, it is analyzed across automotive, manufacturing, food & beverages, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail, and others. Based on mode of operation, the market is bifurcated into indoor and outdoor.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the India automated guided vehicle market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Tow vehicles

o Unit load carriers

o Pallet trucks

o Assembly line vehicles

o Forklift Trucks

By Navigation technology

o Laser guidance

o Magnetic guidance

o Inductive guidance

o Optical tape guidance

o Vision guidance

o Others

By Application

o Transportation

o Distribution

o Storage

o Assembly

o Packaging

o Waste handling

By Industry

o Automotive

o Manufacturing

o Food & beverages

o Aerospace

o Healthcare

o Logistics

o Retail

o Others

By Mode of operation

o Indoor

o Outdoor

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

o Alstrut India Private Limited

o Ati Motors Pvt. Ltd.

o Conductix-Wampfler

o GreyOrange

o Konecranes

o KUKA AG

o Seegrid Corporation

o Swisslog

o The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

o Toyota Material Handling India