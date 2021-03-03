Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2019 to 2027

Analysis Report on Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market

Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

This comprehensive report on Industrial Cyber Security (Solutions and Services) Market [(By Component – Hardware Solutions, Software Solutions, and Services; By Security Layer – Network Security, End-point Security, Cloud Security, Application Security and Others; By End Use Industry – Process Industries and Discrete Industries)] – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026 by XploreMR, analyzes and provides growth forecast for the industrial cyber security market at the global and regional level which includes Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe. The report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers insightful and accurate analysis. The report focuses on all the major trends and services playing a key role in industrial cyber security market growth over the period 2018 – 2026. It also focuses on restraining factors, market drivers, and opportunities of the industrial cyber security market’s growth during the said period.

The report includes a detailed ecosystem analysis, which offers a widespread view of the global industrial cyber security market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis is also provided to understand the competitive scenario in the global industrial cyber security market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis of the industrial cyber security market, wherein the segments, for instance software solutions, hardware solutions, and services, are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity. In order to give a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the industrial cyber security market, every geographic region mentioned in the report, is provided with an attractiveness analysis.

Overview of the industrial cyber security market, detailing key market trends and dynamics has been included to provide a clear understanding of ecosystem forces. Dynamics includes impact analysis of market restraining factors, drivers and opportunities of the industrial cyber security market. Additionally, the report also provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by market leaders of this market. Trends and services related to industrial cyber security solutions along with their applications have also been explained in the report.

Global Industrial Cyber Security Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global industrial cyber security market, broadly segmented by component as software solutions, hardware solutions, and services, by security layer as network security, end-point security, cloud security, application security and others, and by end use industry as process industries and discrete industries. Further, the report provides detailed breakdown of the industrial cyber security market across geographic regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, thus providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report highlights the competitive scenario within the industrial cyber security market, thus ranking all the major players according to their key recent developments and their geographic presence. Insights for the industrial cyber security market are the result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal and technological factors.

On the basis of country, the North America market is segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Furthermore, the Europe market is analyzed across France, Germany, U.K., and Rest of Europe. APAC industrial cyber security market is also segmented at country level which includes China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the G.C.C., South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all the strategic information required to understand the industrial cyber security market along with its components, security layer, and end-use industry.

Global Industrial Cyber Security Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred for developing preliminary market understanding. Further, for this report we have specifically focused on data from cyber security breaches survey and industry bodies.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the industrial cyber security market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Industrial Cyber Security Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global industrial cyber security market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the industrial cyber security market are Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Maverick Technologies among others.

The industrial cyber security market has been segmented as follows:

Global Industrial Cyber Security Market

By Component

Hardware Solutions Routers Gateways Ethernet Switches Other Networking Devices

Software Solutions Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Firewall Backup And Recovery Antivirus/Malware Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)Encryption Virtualization Security Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Identity and Access Management (IAM) Unified Threat Management (UTM) Application Whitelisting Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Others (Patch Update Management, Database Activity Monitoring (DAM))

Services Maintenance & Integration Consulting & Training Assessments and Audits Managed Services Risk Management Services



By Security Layer

Network security

End-point security

Cloud security

Application security

Others (database security and web security)

By End Use Industry

Process Industries Oil and Gas Chemical Food and Beverages Pulp and Paper Pharmaceutical Energy and Power Water and Wastewater Treatment

Discrete Industries Automotive Aerospace and Defense Electronics and Electrical Medical Devices Metal and Mining FMCG



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



South America Brazil Rest of South America



