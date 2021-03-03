Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a cloud computing solution, which helps in eliminating hardware cost by providing virtual server rooms and network systems on third party or in-house data centers. It provides complete IT infrastructure components such as servers, networks, storage systems, and data centers to various user groups including large and small & medium enterprises (SMEs).

The cost-effective benefits of IaaS technology, growth in demand for faster data accessibility, and increase in cloud adoption across various industry verticals are some of the key factors that drive the growth of the global IaaS market. In addition, significant shift toward hybrid cloud as primary deployment model, ICT spending by governments in several developed, and developing regions boost the market growth. However, lack of universal standards and rise in security and privacy concerns are anticipated to restrict the market growth. On the contrary, integration of AI with IaaS and rise in demand of IaaS by SMEs is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global IaaS market during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR849

The market is segmented on the basis of component type, deployment mode, user type, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is divided into storage, network, compute, and others. By deployment model, it is divided into private, public, and hybrid models. According to user type, it is categorized into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. As per industry vertical, it is divided into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government & education, healthcare, telecommunication & IT, retail, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the IaaS market, which includes Amazon Web Services, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Redcentric plc., Google, Inc., Oracle Corporation, EMC Corporation, Rackspace, Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the current & future trends of the market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market share is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the global market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component Type

– Storage

– Network

– Compute

– Others

By Deployment Model

– Private

– Public

– Hybrid

By User Type

– Small and Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Government & Education

– Healthcare

– Telecom & IT

– Retail

– Manufacturing

– Media & Entertainment

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Singapore

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR849

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– Dell EMC

– Google LLC

– International Business Machines Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

– Alibaba Group Holding Limited

– Redcentric plc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise