Ink Additives Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 to 2026

A report on global Ink Additives market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Ink Additives Market.

Some key points of Ink Additives Market research report:

Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Ink Additives Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Manufacturers

The global Ink Additives market segment by manufacturers include

Overview

Printing ink manufacturers use ink additives to impart characteristics, such as different viscosities, thickness, and resistance to environment, to printing inks.

This report analyzes and forecasts the ink additives market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global ink additives market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for ink additives during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for the ink additives market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global ink additives market. Porter’s five forces model for the ink additives market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, printing process, printing ink, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global ink additives market by segmenting it in terms of type, printing process, printing ink, application, and region. In terms of type, the market has been segmented into wetting agents, rheology modifiers, and others. The wetting agents segment has been sub-segmented into dispersants and defoamers. Based on printing process, the market has been segregated into lithography, flexography, gravure, digital, and others. In terms of printing ink, the market has been divided into water-based, solvent-based, and UV-cured. In terms of application, the market has been categorized into packaging, publishing, commercial printing, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for ink additives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global ink additives market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, printing process, printing ink, and application segments of the global ink additives market. Market size has been provided for the global, regional, and country level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global ink additives market. Key players operating in the global market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Evonik Industries, and Altana AG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global ink additives market has been segmented as follows:

Global Ink Additives Market, by Type

Wetting Agents Dispersants Defoamers

Rheology Modifiers

Others (Including Compatibilizers and Color Boosters)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Process

Lithography

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (Including Screen Printing)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Ink

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Global Ink Additives Market, by Application

Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing

Others (Including Marketing Material)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Ink additives can be defined as raw materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include smooth running on the printing press and protection of the finished product.

Among types, the ink additives market is dominated by the wetting agents segment. Several advantages offered by wetting agents driving their consumption include development of required surface tension and contact angle and their hydrophobic nature.

Among printing processes, the flexographic printing process consumes the maximum amount of ink additives, led by the increased adoption of flexographic printing in various applications such as packaging, publishing, and commercial printing

Among printing inks, solvent-based printing inks consume the maximum amount of ink additives

Packaging is the most common application of printing inks. The packaging industry is expected to continue expanding during the forecast period and hence, consumption of ink additives in the industry is also expected to increase.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is the key consumer of ink additives due to the large production of printing inks that takes place in the region

Ink additives is a relatively consolidated market with multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, and Altana AG, accounting for a significant market share

The global ink additives market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the low amount of ink additives required in the production of printing inks.

