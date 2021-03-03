IP CamerasMarket Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounSpandrel Glasstry 2026  

Internet protocol camera, or IP Cameras, is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. Although most cameras that do this are webcams, the term “IP Cameras” or “netcam” is usually applied only to those used for surveillance. The first centralized IP Cameras was Axis Neteye 200, released in 1996 by Axis Communications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IP Cameras in China, including the following market information:

China IP Cameras Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China IP Cameras Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

China IP Cameras Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in China IP Cameras Market 2019 (%)

The global IP Cameras market was valued at 12390 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 20210 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. While the IP Cameras market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IP Cameras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on IP Cameras production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China IP Cameras Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

China IP Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Centralized IP Cameras

Decentralized IP Cameras

China IP Cameras Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

China IP Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Manufacturing/Factory Use

Public & Government Infrastructure

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total IP Cameras Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total IP Cameras Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China IP Cameras Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total China IP Cameras Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hikvision

Dahua

Axis Communications

Panasonic

NetGear

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Vivotek

Sony

Avigilon

Mobotix

Arecont Vision

Belkin

GeoVision

Toshiba

Juanvision

D-Link

Wanscam

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IP Cameras Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China IP Cameras Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China IP Cameras Overall Market Size

2.1 China IP Cameras Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China IP Cameras Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China IP Cameras Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IP Cameras Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China IP Cameras Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China IP Cameras Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China IP Cameras Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China IP Cameras Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IP Cameras Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers IP Cameras Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP Cameras Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 IP Cameras Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP Cameras Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China IP Cameras Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Centralized IP Cameras

4.1.3 Decentralized IP Cameras

4.2 By Type – China IP Cameras Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China IP Cameras Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China IP Cameras Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China IP Cameras Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China IP Cameras Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China IP Cameras Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China IP Cameras Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China IP Cameras Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China IP Cameras Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

Continue………….

