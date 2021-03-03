Japan Preventive Risk Analytics Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Preventive risk analytics solution analyses business problems and identifies the root causes that need to be addressed for prevention of both fraud as well as error. These solutions are built upon an advanced machine learning platform, which are ideal for situations that require highly personalized and customized outputs to control activities that are not in line with the business environment. It is the process of forecasting future risk in an organization and managing it by using several tools and technologies. In addition, preventive risk analytics helps organizations to handle the challenges they can face in future and plan accordingly to improve their business performance.

Furthermore, preventive risk analytics uses machine learning algorithms for analyzing high risk customers and reduce charge-off losses by screening for risky deals. Preventive risk analytics helps organization to increase their capabilities in recognizing real time risk and efficiently improving decision making.

Surge in data security breaches in enterprises and increase in government regulatory compliances are some of the major factors, which are expected to drive the growth of the Japan preventive risk analytics market. In addition, factors such as rise in adoption of risk analytics in financial institutions, surge in IoT landscape, and increase in focus on risk analytics solution providers across Japan to cater to the changing customer requirements drive the growth of the market. However, high cost and complexity in installation, configuration of the software along with less security provided by the preventive risk analytic solutions hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising innovations in the Fintech industry in Japan and integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Blockchain in risk analytics, are expected to provide major opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The Japan preventive risk analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, organization size, type, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. In terms of deployment mode, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. In terms of type, the market is categorized into strategic risks, financial risks, operational risks and compliance risks. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT& telecom, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government & defense, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the risk analytics market analysis are IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Capgemini, Fidelity national information services Inc. (FIS), Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Verisk analytics Inc., Recorded future, Inc., and AXIOMSL, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Japan preventive risk analytics market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the Japan preventive risk analytics industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market segments

BY COMPONENT

– Solution

– Service

BY TYPE

– Strategic risks

– Financial risks

– Operational risks

– Compliance risks

BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

– On-Premise

– Cloud

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Energy & Utilities

– Manufacturing

– Government & Defense

– Other

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– IBM Corporation

– Accenture PLC

– Capgemini

– Fidelity national information services Inc. (FIS)

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– SAS Institute Inc.

– Verisk analytics Inc.

– Recorded future, Inc.

– AXIOMSL, Inc.