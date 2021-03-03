Laparoscopy Devices Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global laparoscopy devices market was valued at $12,067.60 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $18,907.05 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8%.

Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to examine organs inside the abdomen or pelvic cavities by inserting a laparoscope through a small incision in the abdomen. A laparoscope comprises a long, thin tube with high-intensity light and high-resolution camera attached in the front. The camera transmits images to the monitor as it travels through the abdomen. Laparoscopy is used for diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis, ectopic pregnancy, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), cysts, and fibroids. Rise in cases of morbid obesity at global level is the major factor that drives the market growth. In addition, growth in bariatric surgeries performed globally to reduce weight enhances the market growth. As per data published by the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), in 2018, the total number of bariatric surgeries performed in America alone were 252,000. However, dearth of skilled professionals and high cost of these devices restrain the market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption of robot-assisted laparoscopic surgeries and introduction of innovative laparoscopic devices in the market offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR842

The global laparoscopy devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. By product, it is classified into laparoscopes, energy devices, insufflators, robot-assisted surgical systems, suction or irrigation systems, closure devices, hand instruments, access devices, accessories, and others. By application, it is categorized into general surgery, bariatric surgery, gynecological surgery, urological surgery, colorectal surgery, and others.

General surgery application is further classified into cholecystectomies, hernia repairs, appendectomies, anti-reflux surgeries, and others, whereas bariatric surgery application is classified into gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, gastric banding, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of end user, it is divided into hospitals, clinics, and others.

In addition, the energy devices segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, and is anticipated to lead throughout the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in the field of energy devices that aids in more precise and safe laparoscopic procedures. The bariatric surgery segment possesses high market potential, owing to surge in number of gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and gastric banding surgeries.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America has accounted for the highest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as technologically advanced laparoscopy surgeries and significant increase in bariatric surgeries due to high number of obese populations. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global laparoscopy devices market is provided.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product Type

o Laparoscopes

o Energy Devices

o Insufflators

o Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems

o Suction or Irrigation Systems

o Closure Devices

o Hand Instruments

o Access Devices

o Accessories

o Others

– By Application

o General Surgery

Cholecystectomies

Hernia Repairs

Appendectomies

Anti-Reflux Surgeries

Others

o Bariatric Surgery

Gastric Bypass

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Gastric Banding

Others

o Gynecological Surgery

o Urological Surgery

o Colorectal Surgery

o Others

– By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– Japan

– India

– China

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR842

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– ConMed Corporation

– Johnson & Johnson

– Karl Storz SE & CO. KG

– Medtronic plc (Covidien)

– Olympus Corporation

– Richard Wolf GmbH

– Smith & Nephew plc

– Stryker Corporation