Latest Trending Research Report on Tax Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Tax Type (Indirect Tax and Direct Tax), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises)

The Global Tax Management Market is expected to grow from US$ 15.5 Billion in 2019 to US$ 27.0 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 154 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 123 Tables and 37 figures is now available in this research.

#Key Players -Avalara (US), Automatic Data Processing (US), Wolters Kluwer N.V (Netherlands), Thomson Reuters (Canada), Intuit (US), H&R Block (US), SAP SE (Germany), Blucora (US), Sovos Compliance (US), Vertex (US), Sailotech (US), Defmacro Software (India), DAVO Technologies (US) and Others.

Small and medium-sized enterprises segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The intensely competitive market scenario has encouraged Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to adopt tax management software and services for faster and cost-effective compliance. For instance, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) estimates that businesses with less than USD 1 million in revenue have to incur almost two-thirds of business compliance costs. Usually, such costs are larger, relative to revenues or assets, for SMEs than for large enterprises.

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance vertical to hold the highest market share in 2019

Banking, Financial Institutes and Insurance (BFSI) is a vertical characterized by the digitalization and an increasing number of customers using various banking applications. This has resulted in the exponential growth of data in the banking and financial services vertical. Government regulations in this sector are complex and sensitive. BFSI includes domestic and foreign banks, insurance and reinsurance companies, asset management companies, non-banking finance companies.

Asia Pacific tax management market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The high growth of the market in Asia Pacific (APAC)is attributed to the increasing adoption of tax management software to match the rapid pace of advancement. However, low awareness about the benefits of tax management software and services poses a big hurdle in tax management software adoption across the region.

Competitive Landscape of Tax Management market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements

2.2 Business Expansions

2.3 Acquisitions

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

Reason to access this report:

The report would help market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall tax management market and the sub segments.