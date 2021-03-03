Letter of Credit Confirmation Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

A letter of credit is a financial tool, which guarantees the buyer’s payment to the sellers during the trade. It is used in both domestic and international trades market in order to facilitate secured payment terms and transactions globally. In addition, a bank or a financial institution acts as a third-party between the buyer & the seller, which issues a letter of credit and guarantees the payment of funds on the completion of certain commitments, mentioned in the trade documents. Furthermore, for confirmation of letter of credit transaction usually involves two banks namely, the buyer’s bank which is an issuing bank and the seller’s bank which is a confirming bank. The payments are guaranteed by the issuing bank that further issues a letter of credit on behalf of the importer. Moreover, the confirming bank adds its confirmation to the letter of credit, assuming that the terms & condition for existing trade are fulfilled from issuing banks.

With an increased global trade and to avoid risk of payments, the importers and exporters are largely implementing protection for their trade documents via letter of credit confirmation services. In addition, rise in demand for customized trade finance solutions globally and regulatory support in growth of strict regulations for secured letter of credit confirmation services is some of major growth factors in the market. However, due to an involvement of several intermediaries between the issuer and beneficiary banks globally, the online letter of credit confirmation procedure are prone to fraudulent and cyber attacks such as loss of huge trade amounts and confidential data leakages. This, as a result, becoming major restraining factors in the letter of credit confirmation market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR973

On the contrary, increase in technologies such as distributed ledger technology (DLT) and blockchain is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in terms of creating real-time digitalized letter of credit contract, auto notifications alert over trades, and enhance business efficiency in the market. Moreover, increase in business operations and global trading among small & medium enterprises, and large companies are providing lucrative opportunities for confirming banks to expand their business in letter of credit confirmation services in the market.

The global letter of credit confirmation market is segmented on the basis of L/C type, end user, and region. In terms of L/C type, it is bifurcated into sight L/Cs and usance L/Cs. Based on end user, the market is segmented into small enterprises, medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the global letter of credit confirmation market analysis are Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup, Inc., DBS Bank Ltd, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Scotiabank, Standard Chartered, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global letter of credit confirmation market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global letter of credit confirmation market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market segments

By L/C Type

– Sight L/Cs

– Usance L/Cs

By End User

– Small Enterprises

– Medium-sized Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR973

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Bank of America Corporation

– Citigroup, Inc.

– DBS Bank Ltd

– JPMorgan Chase & Co

– Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

– MUFG Bank

– Scotiabank

– Standard Chartered

– Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

– The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.