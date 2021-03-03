Meningioma Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Meningiomas are the most common benign intracranial tumor. They originate from arachnoid cap cells, which are cells within the thin, spiderweb-like membrane that covers the brain and spinal cord. The arachnoid is one of three protective layers, collectively known as the meninges, which surround the brain and the spinal cord. The other two layers of the meninges are the dura mater and pia mater. Although the majority of meningiomas are benign, these tumors can grow slowly until they are very large, if left undiscovered, and, in some locations, can be severely disabling and life-threatening. Other forms of meningioma may be more aggressive. Most patients develop a single meningioma; however, some patients may develop several tumors growing simultaneously in other locations of the brain or spinal cord.

Risk factors for a meningioma include radiation treatment, female hormones, an inherited nervous system disorder, or obesity. It can be difficult to diagnose meningiomas for several reasons. Because the majority of meningiomas are slow-growing tumors and primarily affect adults, symptoms may be so subtle that the patient and/or doctor may attribute them to the normal signs of aging. Adding to the confusion is that some of the symptoms associated with meningiomas can also be due to other medical conditions. Misdiagnosis is not uncommon and, may take several years for correct diagnosis.

DelveInsight’s “Meningioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Meningioma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Meningioma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Meningioma market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Meningioma market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Meningioma Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Meningioma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Meningioma Market Key Facts

Data from the Central Brain Tumor Registry of the United States (CBTRUS) demonstrates a more than twofold higher incidence among females [age-adjusted incidence rate (per 100,000 person-years) of 8.36 and 3.61 for females and males, respectively]. The female: male ratio of approximately 2:1 may be inverted for rare pre-pubertal meningiomas.

Atypical and malignant meningiomas comprise a small fraction of the total (~5%) and have a slight male predominance. Reported rates for Black Non-Hispanics are slightly higher (6.67) than for White Non-Hispanic and Hispanics (5.90 and 5.94, respectively).

As per the Delveinsight, based on gender, females are more affected with Meningioma than males in the 7MM.

Key Benefits of Meningioma Market Report

Meningioma market report provides an in-depth analysis of Meningioma Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Meningioma market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Meningioma Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Meningioma market in the upcoming years.

The Meningioma market report covers Meningioma market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Meningioma patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Meningioma Market

Meningioma market size is expected to increase during the study period owing to the increasing incident population of Meningioma patients in the 7MM. Extensive research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies, along with the expected launch of approved therapies, will also fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2017–2030.

The Meningioma market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Meningioma market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Meningioma market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Meningioma Epidemiology

The Meningioma epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Meningioma patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Meningioma epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Meningioma Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Meningioma Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Meningioma market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Meningioma market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Companies all over the globe are persistently working towards the development of new treatment therapies for Meningioma.

Some of the key Meningioma Companies operating in the market include:

Takeda

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Actuate Therapeutics

And many others.

Meningioma Therapies covered in the report include

Brigatinib

SARTATE

9-ING-41

Sunitinib

Bevacizumab

And many others.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Meningioma Competitive Intelligence Analysis Meningioma Market Overview at a Glance Meningioma Disease Background and Overview Meningioma Patient Journey Meningioma Epidemiology and Patient Population Meningioma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Meningioma Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Meningioma Treatment Meningioma Marketed Products Meningioma Emerging Therapies Meningioma Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Meningioma Market Outlook (7 major markets) Meningioma Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Meningioma Market. Meningioma Market Drivers Meningioma Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

Latest BioPharma Blog and Articles

