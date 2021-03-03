mHealth Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The mHealth market accounted for $46,048 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $230,419 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Electronic health (eHealth) is defined as collection and storage of patient data on a computer. Furthermore, Mobile health (mHealth) is a branch of eHealth, which involves the use of mobile devices such as mobile phones, tablets, wearable devices, personal digitals assistants (PDAs), and others to collect and store medical data. In addition, mHealth majorly involves the use of mobile and wireless technologies, which are deployed in monitoring and treatment of several acute and chronic disorders. Some of the other services, offered by the use of mHealth include, prevention of diseases, diagnosis of diseases, and wellness & healthcare system strengthening solutions. In addition, some of the clinical fields that use mHealth devices and services include cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory, neurology, and others. Furthermore, some of the mHealth devices present in the market include blood glucose meter, BP monitors, pulse oximetry, neurological monitors, cardiac monitors, and others.

The major factors that contribute toward the growth of the mHealth market include rise in prevalence of lifestyle disorders. Furthermore, factors such as technological innovations, and favorable government initiatives also boost the growth of the mHealth market. In addition, integration of wireless technologies with portable healthcare devices is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, affordability of smartphones and rise in adoption of mHealth among medical professionals also boost the growth of the market.

However, weak reimbursement coverage associated with mHealth and lack of technological awareness among the aging population hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, lucrative growth potential offered by untapped market of developing economies offers a lucrative opportunity for the mHealth market.

The global mHealth market is segmented on the basis of device, service, stakeholder, application, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By device, the market is divided into blood glucose meter, BP monitors, pulse oximetry, neurological monitors, cardiac monitors, apnea & sleep monitors, wearable fitness sensor device & heart rate meters, and others. By service, it is classified into prevention, diagnostic services, monitoring services, treatment, and wellness & healthcare system strengthening solutions. By stakeholder, it is divided into mobile operators, device vendors, healthcare providers, and Application & Content Players. By application, it is classified into cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, neurology diseases, and others. By region, the mHealth market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, rest of Middle East), and Latin America & Africa.

Major players operating in the market include Bayer Healthcare., Boston Scientific Corporation, Dexcom, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Omron Corporation, Samsung Group, and Sanofi.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

Key Market Segments

– By Type

o mHealth Devices

o Blood Glucose Meters

o BP Monitors

o Pulse Oximetry

o Neurological Monitors

o Cardiac Monitors

o Apnea & Sleep Monitors

o Wearable Fitness Sensor Device & Heart Rate Meters

o Others

o mHealth Services

o Prevention

o Diagnostic Services

o Monitoring Services

o Treatment

o Wellness & Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions

– By Stakeholders

o Mobile Operators

o Device Vendors

o Healthcare Providers

o Application & Content Players

– By Application

o Cardiovascular Diseases

o Diabetes

o Respiratory Diseases

o Neurological Diseases

o Others

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Oman

Rest of Middle East

o Latin America



Africa

List of key players profiled in the report

– Bayer Healthcare

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Dexcom, Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Masimo Corporation

– Medtronic plc

– Omron Corporation

– Samsung Group

– Sanofi

