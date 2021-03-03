NANOMECHANICAL TESTING MARKET KEY PLAYERS, END USER, DEMAND AND ANALYSIS GROWTH TRENDS BY 2028

Nanomechanical Testing Market – Introduction

Nanomechanical testing involves the technique and equipment used to study the fundamental mechanical properties of materials at the level of nanometers. The testing of mechanical properties of nanomaterials forms the scientific foundation for nanotechnology.

Nanomechanical testing equipment and methods are used to test the effectiveness of nanomaterials for specific applications by thoroughly analyzing the thermal, elastic, and kinetic properties of nanostructures. The testing equipment and techniques is finding usage in the production of nanopowders, nanotubes, carbon nanotubes, nanocoatings, nanocomposite materials, nanorods, nanowires, and other nanostructures. Nanotechnology-based components are finding widespread adoption in an assortment of industries and the demand for these elements is estimated to remain robust in the foreseeable future. A surge in the demand for nanotechnology-based components in an array of industrial applications is expected to fuel nanomechanical testing market growth with the market generating revenues of approximately US$ 280 million in 2018.

Nanomechanical Testing Market – Dynamics

High-Temperature Nanomaterial Testing to Remain a Vital Revenue Pocket

With nanotechnology being a relatively newer field of interest in an array of industries, it is necessary to analyze the mechanical properties of nanomaterials under harsh environmental conditions to ensure they impart effective performance in real-time conditions. Testing of nanomaterials under high temperature is gradually gaining traction, stemming from the burgeoning demand for nanocoatings in high-temperature applications such as aerospace engine component production, nuclear reactor cladding, and high-speed machining. Effective analysis of the mechanical properties of nanomaterials under extreme temperature conditions is necessary to ascertain the performance of these advanced materials. Nanomechanical testing of materials at high temperature requires the use of precise, accurate, and careful designing of equipment than the ones used for analysis of these materials at room temperature. The burgeoning demand for the development of high-precision nanomechanical testing equipment and techniques are estimated to contribute significantly to the market growth. Nanoindentation is gradually emerging as a popular nanomechanical testing procedure for effectively analyzing the mechanical properties of nanomaterials under high temperatures.

Breakthroughs in MEMS Development to Uphold Nanomechanical Testing Market Growth

MEMS or micro-electro-mechanical systems are miniaturized versions of mechanical or electro-mechanical components which can vary in size from one micron to several millimeters. These are nothing but miniature sensors, actuators, and microelectronics. Continuous innovation and research and development in MEMS production are aiding manufacturers to effectively use the devices in analyzing the mechanical and electrical properties of nanostructures.

Additionally, nanomechanical testing is also used for the production of effective MEMS designs and devices. Organizations are increasingly using nanoindentation in combination with other nanomechanical testing techniques for testing the fracture and stiffness resistance of MEMS structures. Further, nanomechanical testing is finding widespread usage in the assessment and optimization of MEMS device tribology which is central to measuring the performance, reliability, and efficiency of these devices. MEMS is expected to find extensive adoption in biotechnology, medicinal, communication, and sensing applications which, in turn, is likely to bolster nanomechanical testing market growth.

Intensifying R&D in Structure Modification: Key Determinant of Market Success

Controlling the structure of conventional materials while their modification to produce relevant and desired performance results is gradually gaining traction in an assortment of industries such as construction, semiconductor manufacturing, and electronics. With increasing microstructure complexity and growing demand for thinner, flexible, and smaller nanomaterials, the requirement for efficient classification techniques to measure the impact of changes on the overall mechanical properties of the structure is on the rise. Accelerating development and investments in material technology is expected to bolster nanomechanical testing market proliferation.

Environmental Safety and Human Health Concerns Surrounding Nanomaterials to Stifle Market Growth

A rapid rise in the uptake of nanomaterial in an assortment of industries is causing an increasing concentration of nanomaterials to enter the environment and even the human body. Increasing concentration of nanomaterial in the environment has been found out to have an adverse impact on small fish, algae, bacteria, and other crustaceans, a factor which could potentially create an imbalance in the ecosystem. The lack of effective techniques for measuring and defining the adverse impact of nanomaterials on human health and environment is further raising concerns about the growing use of the material in industries. These factors are expected to dampen nanomechanical testing market growth as administrations around the world are increasingly contemplating to implement stringent guidelines on the manufacturing and disposing of nanostructures.

Nanomechanical Testing Market – Notable Highlights

In order to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for nanomechanical testing equipment, Almenis announced collaborating with Physical Electronics GmbH giving the latter exclusive rights for distribution of its nanomechanical property measurement instruments in Germany and Austria.

In line with the bolstering innovations in the nanomechanical testing market, Bruker Corporation announced the launch of AFM-nDMA mode for its Dimension atomic force microscopes. The new mode of operation is the first-of-its-kind feature which allows the nanoscale viscoelastic measurements which are in tune with the bulk dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA) conducted over an entire frequency range in bulk rheological measurements.

Nanoscience Instruments, a leading player in the nanomechanical testing market, announced a strategic alliance with KLA-Tencor Corporation according to which the former will have the exclusive distribution rights for KLA’s Nano Indenter G200 and T150 UTM systems as a part of its own product portfolio.

Other leading players operating in the nanomechanical testing market are Micro Materials Limited, Testometric Co. Ltd., Quad Group Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., MTS Systems Corporation, Nanomechanics Inc., and Biomomentum Inc.

Nanomechanical Testing Market – Segmentation

On the basis of offerings, the nanomechanical testing market can be segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Based on the end-use application, the nanomechanical testing market can be segmented into:

Life Sciences

Industrial Manufacturing

Material Development

Semiconductor Manufacturing

On the basis of instrument type, the nanomechanical testing market can be segmented into: