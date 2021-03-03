NoSQL Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

NoSQL (Not Only SQL) is a database mechanism developed for storage, analysis, and access of large volume of unstructured data. NoSQL allows schema-less data storage, which is not possible with relational database storage. The benefits of using NoSQL database include high scalability, simpler designs, and higher availability with more precise control. The ability to comfortably manage big data is another significant reason for the adoption of NoSQL databases. The NoSQL technology is emerging in the database market horizon and is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years. This technology, ideally, is not a substitute for conventional RDBMS products such as Oracle SQL and Microsoft Access. However, it helps to overcome limitations observed in conventional RDBMS technologies.

The rise in social media such as games, blogs, and portals such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and matrimonial sites, has led to surge in semi-structured and unstructured data. NoSQL is the only feasible technology to store and manage this data. The impact of this factor would further increase in future, due to rise in structured and/or unstructured data from applications such as social media, retail transactions, and web applications. Moreover, as NoSQL is the most suitable technology for agile app development, with rise in the app development economy, NoSQL adoption is set for an increase in the coming years, which in turn is expected to garner high market growth. However, the software testing of NoSQL database designs is complicated as compared to RDBMS, which is a restraining factor of the market. Furthermore, increase in investments in big data and business analytics tools among large number of organizations that drive revenue growth and improve service efficiencies is an opportunistic factor of the market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR855

The NoSQL market is segmented on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and region. By type, it is categorized into key-value store, document database, column-based store, and graph database. On the basis of application, it is divided into data storage, mobile apps, data analytics, web apps, and others. Further, the data storage segment is sub-segmented into distributed data depository, cache memory, and metadata store. Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into retail, gaming, IT, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the NoSQL market include Aerospike, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., DataStax, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Couchbase, Inc., Google LLC, MarkLogic Corporation, MongoDB, Inc., Neo Technology, Inc., and Objectivity, Inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and others, which help drive the growth of the global NoSQL market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the current & future trends of the market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global NoSQL market size is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the NoSQL industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global NoSQL market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Key-Value Store

– Document Database

– Column-based Store

– Graph Database

By Application

– Data Storage

o Distributed Data Depository

o Cache Memory

o Metadata Store

– Mobile Apps

– Data Analytics

– Web Apps

– Others (E-commerce and Social Networks)

By Industry vertical

– Retail

– Gaming

– IT

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR855

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Aerospike, Inc.

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– DataStax, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Couchbase, Inc.

– Google LLC

– MarkLogic Corporation

– MongoDB, Inc.

– Neo Technology, Inc.

– Objectivity, Inc.