Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Outlook 2021: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027 | Schlumberger, Halliburton, Dow

The report titled Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Schlumberger, Halliburton, Dow, Nalco Champion, BASF, Baker Hughes, Chevron Phillips, CESTC, Clariant, Flotek Industries, Croda, Innospec, Kemira, Huntsman, CNPC, CNOOC

Market Segmentation by Product: Flocculant

Corrosion and scale inhibitors

Biocides

Demulsifiers

Thickener



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil and Gas

Shale Gas



The Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market?

Table of Contents:

1 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Product Scope

1.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Flocculant

1.2.3 Corrosion and scale inhibitors

1.2.4 Biocides

1.2.5 Demulsifiers

1.2.6 Thickener

1.3 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Shale Gas

1.4 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals as of 2020)

3.4 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 163 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 163 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Business

12.1 Schlumberger

12.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

12.1.2 Schlumberger Business Overview

12.1.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Schlumberger Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered

12.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

12.2 Halliburton

12.2.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

12.2.2 Halliburton Business Overview

12.2.3 Halliburton Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Halliburton Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered

12.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development

12.3 Dow

12.3.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dow Business Overview

12.3.3 Dow Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Dow Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered

12.3.5 Dow Recent Development

12.4 Nalco Champion

12.4.1 Nalco Champion Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nalco Champion Business Overview

12.4.3 Nalco Champion Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nalco Champion Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered

12.4.5 Nalco Champion Recent Development

12.5 BASF

12.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.5.2 BASF Business Overview

12.5.3 BASF Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BASF Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered

12.5.5 BASF Recent Development

12.6 Baker Hughes

12.6.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information

12.6.2 Baker Hughes Business Overview

12.6.3 Baker Hughes Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Baker Hughes Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered

12.6.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

12.7 Chevron Phillips

12.7.1 Chevron Phillips Corporation Information

12.7.2 Chevron Phillips Business Overview

12.7.3 Chevron Phillips Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Chevron Phillips Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered

12.7.5 Chevron Phillips Recent Development

12.8 CESTC

12.8.1 CESTC Corporation Information

12.8.2 CESTC Business Overview

12.8.3 CESTC Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 CESTC Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered

12.8.5 CESTC Recent Development

12.9 Clariant

12.9.1 Clariant Corporation Information

12.9.2 Clariant Business Overview

12.9.3 Clariant Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Clariant Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered

12.9.5 Clariant Recent Development

12.10 Flotek Industries

12.10.1 Flotek Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 Flotek Industries Business Overview

12.10.3 Flotek Industries Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Flotek Industries Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered

12.10.5 Flotek Industries Recent Development

12.11 Croda

12.11.1 Croda Corporation Information

12.11.2 Croda Business Overview

12.11.3 Croda Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Croda Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered

12.11.5 Croda Recent Development

12.12 Innospec

12.12.1 Innospec Corporation Information

12.12.2 Innospec Business Overview

12.12.3 Innospec Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Innospec Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered

12.12.5 Innospec Recent Development

12.13 Kemira

12.13.1 Kemira Corporation Information

12.13.2 Kemira Business Overview

12.13.3 Kemira Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Kemira Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered

12.13.5 Kemira Recent Development

12.14 Huntsman

12.14.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.14.2 Huntsman Business Overview

12.14.3 Huntsman Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Huntsman Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered

12.14.5 Huntsman Recent Development

12.15 CNPC

12.15.1 CNPC Corporation Information

12.15.2 CNPC Business Overview

12.15.3 CNPC Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 CNPC Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered

12.15.5 CNPC Recent Development

12.16 CNOOC

12.16.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

12.16.2 CNOOC Business Overview

12.16.3 CNOOC Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 CNOOC Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered

12.16.5 CNOOC Recent Development

13 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals

13.4 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Distributors List

14.3 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Trends

15.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Drivers

15.3 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Challenges

15.4 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

