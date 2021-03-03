Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Outlook 2021: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027 | Schlumberger, Halliburton, Dow

“
The report titled Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Schlumberger, Halliburton, Dow, Nalco Champion, BASF, Baker Hughes, Chevron Phillips, CESTC, Clariant, Flotek Industries, Croda, Innospec, Kemira, Huntsman, CNPC, CNOOC
Market Segmentation by Product: Flocculant
Corrosion and scale inhibitors
Biocides
Demulsifiers
Thickener
Market Segmentation by Application: Oil and Gas
Shale Gas
The Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals market?
Table of Contents:
1 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Overview
1.1 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Product Scope
1.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Flocculant
1.2.3 Corrosion and scale inhibitors
1.2.4 Biocides
1.2.5 Demulsifiers
1.2.6 Thickener
1.3 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Oil and Gas
1.3.3 Shale Gas
1.4 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals as of 2020)
3.4 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 163 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 163 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Business
12.1 Schlumberger
12.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information
12.1.2 Schlumberger Business Overview
12.1.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Schlumberger Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered
12.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development
12.2 Halliburton
12.2.1 Halliburton Corporation Information
12.2.2 Halliburton Business Overview
12.2.3 Halliburton Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Halliburton Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered
12.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development
12.3 Dow
12.3.1 Dow Corporation Information
12.3.2 Dow Business Overview
12.3.3 Dow Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Dow Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered
12.3.5 Dow Recent Development
12.4 Nalco Champion
12.4.1 Nalco Champion Corporation Information
12.4.2 Nalco Champion Business Overview
12.4.3 Nalco Champion Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Nalco Champion Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered
12.4.5 Nalco Champion Recent Development
12.5 BASF
12.5.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.5.2 BASF Business Overview
12.5.3 BASF Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 BASF Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered
12.5.5 BASF Recent Development
12.6 Baker Hughes
12.6.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information
12.6.2 Baker Hughes Business Overview
12.6.3 Baker Hughes Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Baker Hughes Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered
12.6.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development
12.7 Chevron Phillips
12.7.1 Chevron Phillips Corporation Information
12.7.2 Chevron Phillips Business Overview
12.7.3 Chevron Phillips Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Chevron Phillips Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered
12.7.5 Chevron Phillips Recent Development
12.8 CESTC
12.8.1 CESTC Corporation Information
12.8.2 CESTC Business Overview
12.8.3 CESTC Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 CESTC Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered
12.8.5 CESTC Recent Development
12.9 Clariant
12.9.1 Clariant Corporation Information
12.9.2 Clariant Business Overview
12.9.3 Clariant Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Clariant Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered
12.9.5 Clariant Recent Development
12.10 Flotek Industries
12.10.1 Flotek Industries Corporation Information
12.10.2 Flotek Industries Business Overview
12.10.3 Flotek Industries Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Flotek Industries Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered
12.10.5 Flotek Industries Recent Development
12.11 Croda
12.11.1 Croda Corporation Information
12.11.2 Croda Business Overview
12.11.3 Croda Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Croda Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered
12.11.5 Croda Recent Development
12.12 Innospec
12.12.1 Innospec Corporation Information
12.12.2 Innospec Business Overview
12.12.3 Innospec Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Innospec Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered
12.12.5 Innospec Recent Development
12.13 Kemira
12.13.1 Kemira Corporation Information
12.13.2 Kemira Business Overview
12.13.3 Kemira Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Kemira Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered
12.13.5 Kemira Recent Development
12.14 Huntsman
12.14.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
12.14.2 Huntsman Business Overview
12.14.3 Huntsman Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Huntsman Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered
12.14.5 Huntsman Recent Development
12.15 CNPC
12.15.1 CNPC Corporation Information
12.15.2 CNPC Business Overview
12.15.3 CNPC Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 CNPC Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered
12.15.5 CNPC Recent Development
12.16 CNOOC
12.16.1 CNOOC Corporation Information
12.16.2 CNOOC Business Overview
12.16.3 CNOOC Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 CNOOC Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Products Offered
12.16.5 CNOOC Recent Development
13 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals
13.4 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Distributors List
14.3 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Trends
15.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Drivers
15.3 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Challenges
15.4 Oilfield Production & Delivery Chemicals Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
