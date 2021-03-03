All news

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2019-2029

ajinkyaComments Off on Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2019-2029

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market: Overview

Robot-assisted surgeries has been here for quite some time, for at least two decades, witnessed in their adoption in specialty areas. Surgical robots have started to gain groundswell of interest among orthopedic device companies or any entity that is closely associated with orthopedic surgical tools and platforms. Robotics have gained preference among surgeons of knee, hip, shoulder or spine due to striking benefits these promise. Unparalleled precision in maneuvering, marked repeatability, and least incision required to carry our surgical procedures are key ones driving investors’ interest in orthopedic surgical robots market.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6739

Over the past few years, several firms have unveiled robot-assisted surgical platforms. Orthopedic surgical robots can be put several usages in surgeries such as navigation robots, and cutting guide robots. For instance, they have been used in the placement of implants.

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market: Key Trends

Growing number of complex knee and hip replacement procedures in the past two years has spurred the demand for orthopedic surgical robots market. Since 2000 when the first robotic surgeries were approved by the FDA, orthopedic device companies have been adopting robot-assisted surgical platforms. The use of orthopedic surgical robots has substantially boosted the outcomes and hence reduced the case of admission. For instance, 3D pre-operative planning tools that churn out data analytics have gained adoption in improving the knee platforms.

A growing number of orthopedics, experienced as well as under-experienced physicians, in developed countries are preferring orthopedic surgical robots to assist in their procedures. The integration of sensors and its connectivity with IoT has further expanded the capabilities of orthopedic surgical robots. These trends will open new avenues in the orthopedic surgical robots market.

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

Several orthopedic device companies have been making strategic moves to either launch or develop surgical robots in the orthopedic surgical robots market. Stryker Corp. has spent billions in adding robotic systems in their product portfolio to help in knee and hip replacement surgeries.

Numerous acquisitions have taken place in this space. Another top contender in the market are Medtronic aims to combines robotics and navigation systems in its recently launched orthopedic surgical robots for surgical robots. In 2019, it unveiled Mazor X Stealth, a robotic platform for spinal surgeries in the U.S. This is being adopted by hospitals. The device combines its Stealth software with Mazor Robotic’s Mazor X. The device won FDA clearance in November 2018. Such developements have expanded the avenue for the orthopedic surgical robots market.

Numerous other medical device companies in the orthopedic surgical robots market are keen on expanding their product portfolio by integrating 3D assessment of spine anatomy and surgical planning.

Another company DePuy Synthes is intending to introduce an ortho-surgery robot in 2020. Another product Rosa knee system Zimmer Biomet recently got 510(k) clearance for use in total knee surgery platform. In coming years, more such exciting developments will expand the canvas for players in the orthopedic surgical robots market.

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market: Regional Assessment

The global orthopedic surgical robots market has been witnessing new avenues in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America has been seeing several new product launches and extensive development activities. The vast appetite for cutting-edge robotics in knee and spine surgeries in Asia Pacific has spurred new opportunities. Further, global players are setting their sights on expanding in this region.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6739

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

 Contact:     

TMR Research,
3739 Balboa St # 1097,
San Francisco, CA 94121
United States
Tel: +1-415-520-1050

https://expresskeeper.com/
ajinkya

Related Articles
All news

Global Low Emission Vehicles Sales Market 2020 ? Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2027

Alex

To survive in a challenging and continuously transforming environment – collecting, analyzing, and evaluating data becomes a key task to overcome obstacles and support the decision-making aspects of a business. Research documents or reports are a convenient medium to understand and analyze how a specific market is projected to perform in the coming years. Why […]
All news Energy News Space

Bubble Balls Market 2021-2027 Detailed Analysis and Growth Strategies By Holleyweb,GoBroBrand,Garybank,AmazingsportsTM,Wubble,Vano Inflatables,PACKGOUT

[email protected]

This report studies the Bubble Balls Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Bubble Balls Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications […]
All news

RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) Market- increasing demand with Industry Professionals: IBM, Intel, Broadcom and Others

Read Market Research

Published By: Read Market Research Pvt. Ltd. Contact Person: Dev Dixit (Sales Manager) Korba, Chhattisgarh, India 495454 Phone: +1 646 583 1932 Email: [email protected] Web: https://www.readmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIN Global RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) Market Analysis By Type, Application, Regions and Companies Forecast 2016-2027 A new professional report published by Read Market Research with title Global RAID […]