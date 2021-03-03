All news

Oxy-fuel Gas Equipment Market – Know about How the Market Witnessed Substantial Growth in Near Future

The recent market report on the global Oxy-fuel Gas Equipment market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Oxy-fuel Gas Equipment market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Oxy-fuel Gas Equipment Market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Oxy-fuel Gas Equipment market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Important doubts pertaining to the Oxy-fuel Gas Equipment market addressed in the report:

  1. Which region is likely to provide promising opportunities for market players during the forecast period?
  2. How are the economic policies in region 1 and region 2 favoring the growth of the Oxy-fuel Gas Equipment market in these regions?
  3. What are the recent manufacturing techniques that have gained popularity?
  4. Why are companies increasing investments towards research and development?
  5. Which product type is likely to remain a cash cow for manufacturers?

The extensive report fragments the Oxy-fuel Gas Equipment market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

Segment by Type

  • Oxy-fuel welding guns & torches
  • Oxy-fuel welding hoses
  • Oxy-fuel welding tips
  • Oxy-fuel welding other equipment

    Segment by Application

  • General Fabrication
  • Automotive
  • Shipbuilding
  • Heavy Fabrication
  • Structural
  • Maintenance & repair
  • Pipe Mills
  • Offshore
  • Pipe Lines

    End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Oxy-fuel Gas Equipment is utilized in different industrial domains.

    Competition Outlook

    The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Oxy-fuel Gas Equipment market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

    By Company

  • Colfax corporations (US)
  • Lincoln Electric Inc (US)
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc (US)
  • Air Liquide (France)
  • Linde group (Germany)
  • GCE holding AB (Sweden)
  • Fronius international GMBH (Austria)
  • CSR Limited (Australia)
  • Messer group (Germany)
  • Matheson tri-gas Inc (US)
  • Bug-O (US)
  • Gentec (China)
  • Muller (Germany)

    The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Oxy-fuel Gas Equipment market in each region.

    Analytical insights included in the report:

    • SWOT analysis of the major market players operating in the Oxy-fuel Gas Equipment market
    • Current and projected trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Oxy-fuel Gas Equipment market
    • Region-wise assessment of consumption patterns
    • The influence of research and development on the Oxy-fuel Gas Equipment market
    • Market size and value of the Oxy-fuel Gas Equipment market in different geographies

