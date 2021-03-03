All news

Piezoelectric Devices Industry by Material (Piezoelectric Ceramics, Crystals, Polymers), Product (Piezoelectric Actuators, Transducers, Motors)

ganeshComments Off on Piezoelectric Devices Industry by Material (Piezoelectric Ceramics, Crystals, Polymers), Product (Piezoelectric Actuators, Transducers, Motors)

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=446659

The Global Piezoelectric Devices Market is estimated to grow from US$ 28.9 Billion in 2020 to US$ 34.7 Billion by 2025; at a CAGR of 3.7%. This report spread across 194 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 109 Tables and 55 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Piezoelectric Devices Market:

  • L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIESINC.
  • CeramTec GmbH
  • CTS CORPORATION
  • Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.
  • APC International Ltd.
  • piezosystemjena GmbH
  • Piezo Technologies
  • Kistler Group
  • Aerotech Inc
  • Mad City Labs Inc

Among products, the market for piezoelectric generators is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Piezoelectric generators are used in various portable medical devices that monitor blood sugar, medication, and vital signs. The increasing demand for these generators in consumer electronic devices is expected to accelerate the growth of the piezoelectric devices market in the near future.

Among materials, the market for piezoelectric polymers is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to their various features such as broad resonance bandwidth, low acoustic impedance, low fabrication cost, lightweight, fast processing; and their adoptions in healthcare applications.

Ask for 25% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=446659

Competitive Landscape of Piezoelectric Devices Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Analysis of Players in Piezoelectric Devices Market, 2019

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Product Launches and Product Developments

4.2 Expansions

4.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

Research Coverage:

This report offers detailed insights into the piezoelectric devices market based on material, product, application, and region. Based on material, the piezoelectric devices market has been segmented into piezoelectric-ceramics, crystals, polymers, and composites. Based on product, the market has been divided into piezoelectric-actuators, sensors, motors, transducers, generators, and others.

https://expresskeeper.com/
ganesh

Related Articles
All news

Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market 2021 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: Bugcrowd, Synack, HackerOne, Yes We Hack, HackenProof, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

The report titled Bug Bounty Platforms Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Bug Bounty Platforms market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc. The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the […]
All news

Growth of Silicone Tube Market 2021-2026 Demand Analysis by Key Segments

mangesh

In4Research has added a new report on Silicone Tube Market which consists of in-depth synopsis of Silicone Tube business vertical over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. The report is inclusive of the prominent industry drivers and provides an accurate analysis of the key growth trends and market outlook in the years to come in […]
All news

Silicon Powder By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

gutsy-wise

Silica fume, also known as micro silica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with spherical particles less than μm in diameter, the average being about 0.15 μm. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume. GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : […]