Piezoelectric Devices Industry by Material (Piezoelectric Ceramics, Crystals, Polymers), Product (Piezoelectric Actuators, Transducers, Motors)

The Global Piezoelectric Devices Market is estimated to grow from US$ 28.9 Billion in 2020 to US$ 34.7 Billion by 2025; at a CAGR of 3.7%. This report spread across 194 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 109 Tables and 55 figures are now available in this research.

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIESINC.

CeramTec GmbH

CTS CORPORATION

Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.

APC International Ltd.

piezosystemjena GmbH

Piezo Technologies

Kistler Group

Aerotech Inc

Mad City Labs Inc

Among products, the market for piezoelectric generators is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Piezoelectric generators are used in various portable medical devices that monitor blood sugar, medication, and vital signs. The increasing demand for these generators in consumer electronic devices is expected to accelerate the growth of the piezoelectric devices market in the near future.

Among materials, the market for piezoelectric polymers is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to their various features such as broad resonance bandwidth, low acoustic impedance, low fabrication cost, lightweight, fast processing; and their adoptions in healthcare applications.

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Analysis of Players in Piezoelectric Devices Market, 2019

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Product Launches and Product Developments

4.2 Expansions

4.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

This report offers detailed insights into the piezoelectric devices market based on material, product, application, and region. Based on material, the piezoelectric devices market has been segmented into piezoelectric-ceramics, crystals, polymers, and composites. Based on product, the market has been divided into piezoelectric-actuators, sensors, motors, transducers, generators, and others.