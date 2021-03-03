Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market 2021 by New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces | Advanced Drainage Systems, AMSTED Industries Incorporated, Chevron Corporation

“

The report titled Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Potable Water Pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Potable Water Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Advanced Drainage Systems, AMSTED Industries Incorporated, Chevron Corporation, Philips, Mitsubishi Group, National Pipe & Plastics Corporate Headquarters, Pipeline Plastics, LLC, SAINT-GOBAIN, SOLVAY SA, UPONOR CORPORATION

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Other

Market Segmentation by Application: Residence

Office Space

Factory

School

Other

The Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyethylene

1.2.3 Polypropylene

1.2.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

1.2.5 Polystyrene

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residence

1.3.3 Office Space

1.3.4 Factory

1.3.5 School

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Production

2.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Plastic Potable Water Pipe Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Plastic Potable Water Pipe Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Plastic Potable Water Pipe Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Plastic Potable Water Pipe Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Plastic Potable Water Pipe Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Plastic Potable Water Pipe Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Plastic Potable Water Pipe Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Plastic Potable Water Pipe Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Plastic Potable Water Pipe Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Plastic Potable Water Pipe Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Advanced Drainage Systems

12.1.1 Advanced Drainage Systems Corporation Information

12.1.2 Advanced Drainage Systems Overview

12.1.3 Advanced Drainage Systems Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Advanced Drainage Systems Plastic Potable Water Pipe Product Description

12.1.5 Advanced Drainage Systems Recent Developments

12.2 AMSTED Industries Incorporated

12.2.1 AMSTED Industries Incorporated Corporation Information

12.2.2 AMSTED Industries Incorporated Overview

12.2.3 AMSTED Industries Incorporated Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 AMSTED Industries Incorporated Plastic Potable Water Pipe Product Description

12.2.5 AMSTED Industries Incorporated Recent Developments

12.3 Chevron Corporation

12.3.1 Chevron Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Chevron Corporation Overview

12.3.3 Chevron Corporation Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Chevron Corporation Plastic Potable Water Pipe Product Description

12.3.5 Chevron Corporation Recent Developments

12.4 Philips

12.4.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.4.2 Philips Overview

12.4.3 Philips Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Philips Plastic Potable Water Pipe Product Description

12.4.5 Philips Recent Developments

12.5 Mitsubishi Group

12.5.1 Mitsubishi Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsubishi Group Overview

12.5.3 Mitsubishi Group Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mitsubishi Group Plastic Potable Water Pipe Product Description

12.5.5 Mitsubishi Group Recent Developments

12.6 National Pipe & Plastics Corporate Headquarters

12.6.1 National Pipe & Plastics Corporate Headquarters Corporation Information

12.6.2 National Pipe & Plastics Corporate Headquarters Overview

12.6.3 National Pipe & Plastics Corporate Headquarters Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 National Pipe & Plastics Corporate Headquarters Plastic Potable Water Pipe Product Description

12.6.5 National Pipe & Plastics Corporate Headquarters Recent Developments

12.7 Pipeline Plastics, LLC

12.7.1 Pipeline Plastics, LLC Corporation Information

12.7.2 Pipeline Plastics, LLC Overview

12.7.3 Pipeline Plastics, LLC Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Pipeline Plastics, LLC Plastic Potable Water Pipe Product Description

12.7.5 Pipeline Plastics, LLC Recent Developments

12.8 SAINT-GOBAIN

12.8.1 SAINT-GOBAIN Corporation Information

12.8.2 SAINT-GOBAIN Overview

12.8.3 SAINT-GOBAIN Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SAINT-GOBAIN Plastic Potable Water Pipe Product Description

12.8.5 SAINT-GOBAIN Recent Developments

12.9 SOLVAY SA

12.9.1 SOLVAY SA Corporation Information

12.9.2 SOLVAY SA Overview

12.9.3 SOLVAY SA Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 SOLVAY SA Plastic Potable Water Pipe Product Description

12.9.5 SOLVAY SA Recent Developments

12.10 UPONOR CORPORATION

12.10.1 UPONOR CORPORATION Corporation Information

12.10.2 UPONOR CORPORATION Overview

12.10.3 UPONOR CORPORATION Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 UPONOR CORPORATION Plastic Potable Water Pipe Product Description

12.10.5 UPONOR CORPORATION Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Production Mode & Process

13.4 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Channels

13.4.2 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Distributors

13.5 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Industry Trends

14.2 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Drivers

14.3 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Challenges

14.4 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

