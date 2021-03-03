Playground Equipment Market to Set New Growth Story | PlayCore, Henderson Recreation Equipment, Childforms

Latest released the research study on Global Playground Equipment Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Playground Equipment Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Playground Equipment. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are PlayCore, Inc. (United States),Landscape Structures Inc. (United States),Kompan, Inc (United States),PlayPower, Inc. (United States),ELI Play (The Netherlands),Henderson Recreation Equipment (Canada),e. Beckmann e.K. (Germany),SportsPlay Equipment, Inc. (United States),Childforms (United States)

Playground equipment are the equipment intended for use in the play areas of parks, childcare facilities, schools, institutions, restaurants, multiple family dwellings, resorts, and recreational developments, as well as other areas of public use. Widely used playground equipment includes monkey bars, sandbox, climbing equipment, swings and slides, balance equipment, and motion and spinning, among others. Children require a safe & inspiring playground, whether in their own yard, in a public park or on the grounds of a hotel. Apart from being fun, playing in playgrounds benefits learning, improves childrenâ€™s concentration, increases their social skills as well as boosts their creativity in a safe environment. These all equipment will strengthen children emotionally & develop courage as well as team spirit among them. One of the key trend includes increasing inclination of parents towards playground time, owing to reduce the screentime such as TV, mobile, as well as laptop. Along with this, the improved standards of living is likely to impel the growth of the global playground equipment market during the forecasted period.

The Global Playground Equipment Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Monkey Bars, Sandbox, Climbing Equipment, Swings and Slides, Balance Equipment, Motion and Spinning, Others), Application (Commercial Playgrounds, Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment, Theme Play Systems, Others)

What’s Trending in Market:

Increasing inclination of parents towards playground time as to reduce screentime

Growth Drivers:

Improved standards of living

Increasing willingness to spend on leisure activities

Restraints:

High cost of playground equipment

Challenges:

Concerns related to playground injury, a leading cause of hospitalization to children

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Playground Equipment Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Playground Equipment market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Playground Equipment market,

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Web Analytics Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile & Others ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Playground Equipment Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behaviour, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Playground Equipment Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Playground Equipment Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



