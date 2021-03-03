Power Generation Equipment By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2026

Power Generation Equipment is useful appliances that supply electrical power during a power outage and prevent discontinuity of daily activities or disruption of business operations. Power Generation Equipment is available in different electrical and physical configurations for use in different applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Generation Equipment in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Power Generation Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Power Generation Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Brazil Power Generation Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Power Generation Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Power Generation Equipment market was valued at 2062.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2370.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. While the Power Generation Equipment market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Power Generation Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Power Generation Equipment production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Power Generation Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Power Generation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Portable Generators

Standby Generators

Mobile Generators

The segment of portable enerators hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 86%.

Brazil Power Generation Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Power Generation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

The residential holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 59% of the market share.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Power Generation Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Power Generation Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Power Generation Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Brazil Power Generation Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Caterpillar

Cummins Power Systems

Generac

Honda Power

MTU

Briggs & Stratton

Yamaha

KOHLER

TTI

Champion

Itopower

Hyundai Power

Eaton

Sawafuji

Loncin

