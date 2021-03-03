News

Propanol Market by Technology, Application & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2029 | ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, The Dow Chemical Company, and Sasol

Future Market Insights has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the advancement of the Propanol Market during the recorded period. The study presents a profound plunge into the current growth dynamics and their major avenues in the estimation year of 2018, with key prospects over the forecast period 2019 to 2029.

Extensive rounds of essential and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Future Market Insights to arrive at various estimations and projections of the Propanol Market, both at national and international levels. The analysts have utilized various industry-wide unmistakable business insight apparatuses to merge realities, figures, and market information into income assessments and projections in the Propanol Market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Chemicals & Materials Industry

COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe impact on the global economy at various levels and the impact is seen on Chemicals & Materials market as well. The market growth declined drastically during the lockdown when the manufacturing units experienced shutdowns and a dearth in raw materials supply and absence of human resources Owing to the ongoing crisis caused by the pandemic, the production, and supply chain activities have seen a minor slump. However, the market is likely to set on a path of regaining as the economy starts to stabilize.

Key Players

The global propanol market is moderately consolidated, as limited number of regional and local players operate in the landscape. Some players such as ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, The Dow Chemical Company, and Sasol are estimated to account for over 40% of the global market

PROPANOL MARKET TAXONOMY

The global propanol market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Type

  • n-Propanol
  • Isopropanol

Application

  • Solvents
  • Chemical Intermediates
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Household and Personal Care Products
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Queries Solved

What are the size of the overall Propanol Market in the Chemicals & Materials market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Propanol Market in the Chemicals & Materials market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Propanol Market in the Chemicals & Materials market?

What is the Propanol Market in Chemicals & Materials market size at the regional and country-level?

What are the key market players focusing on?

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Propanol Market in the Chemicals & Materials market?

What are the recent trends in Propanol Market in the Chemicals & Materials market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)?

What are the challenges to the Propanol Market in Chemicals & Materials market growth?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Propanol Market in the Chemicals & Materials market?

Reasons to Buy the report

  • Our industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

 

  • We provide detailed market segmentation, with insights and reports that other companies fail to fetch.
  • We provide the most accurate analysis of the market and its trends because FMI speaks to stakeholders across the spectrum, including C-level executives, distributors, product manufacturers, industry experts. So the data collected are from highly reliable sources.

