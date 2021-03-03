Real-time Location System Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Real-time location system (RTLS) are precise positioning systems that enables user to identify, track and provide information about various objects such as equipment, tools, assets, containers, people and more, in real-time, through automatic feedback. Usually RTLS can locate and track objects or individuals, inside or an outside restricted area. Wireless RTLS tags are attached to objects, and fixed reference points receive wireless signals from the tags and detect the location. For instance, RTLS used for tracking of vehicles along the production line. RTLS incorporates location readers, sensors, application software, battery powered tags, and network infrastructure. Apart from real-time tracking in diverse business processes for increased accuracy & productivity, RTLS also offers benefits such as enhancement in safety and security of staff, effective logistic & supply chain operations, and smooth process operation.

Rise in need for asset tracking, proliferation of smartphones, growing adoption of business analytics solutions, as well as rise in awareness about the benefits of real-time location system are the major factors that drive the growth of the real-time location system market. However, operational challenges and high initial costs are expected to hinder the real-time location system market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements and blending of technologies by key vendors to offer effective RTLS applications are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The real-time location system market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is categorized into hardware, software and service. As per technology, market is divided into Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, RFID, ZigBee, infrared, and other. Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into transportation & logistics, healthcare, retail, manufacturing & processing, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The company profiles of real-time location system market players included in this report are Stanley Healthcare Solutions (AeroScout, Inc.), Redpine Signals, Zebra Technologies Corp., Versus Technology, Inc., Lockheed Martin corporation, Sonitor Technologies AS, TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., CenTrak, DecaWave Limited, and Ubisense Group PLC Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global real-time location system market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global real-time location system market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

By Technology

– Ultra-Wideband

– Wi-Fi

– RFID

– ZigBee

– Infrared

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Transportation & Logistics

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Manufacturing & Processing

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– CenTrak

– DecaWave Limited

– Lockheed Martin corporation

– Redpine Signals, Inc.

– Sonitor Technologies

– Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

– TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

– Ubisense Ltd.

– VERSUS TECHNOLOGY, INC

– Zebra Technologies Corp