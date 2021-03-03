All news

Roll-to-Roll Printing Industry for flexible electronics by Printing Technology (Screen, Inkjet, Gravure, Flexographic), Application (Displays, Sensors, Batteries, RFID, Lighting)

The Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Printed Flexible Electronics Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7.2 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 18.3 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 193 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 107 Tables and 39 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Roll-to-Roll Printing Market:

  • Samsung (South Korea)
  • LG Electronics (South Korea)
  • Palo Alto Research Center (US)
  • Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium)
  • Molex (US)
  • Nissha USA (US)
  • DuPont (US)
  • BASF (Germany)
  • NovaCentrix (US)
  • E Ink Holdings (Taiwan)
  • Ynvisible Interactive (Portugal)

Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market for screen printing technology expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The growth of the screen printing segment of the market can be attributed to the increased use of screen printing technology for manufacturing displays and sensors. Screen printing is the most commonly used printing technology for the development of smart phone and laptop displays; sensors; and PV cells; among others, which require precise thin and thick printed lines on substrates.

The aerospace & defense segment of the R2R printed flexible electronics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Printed electronics are largely being adopted in the aerospace & defense industry owing to their lightweight, less complexity, and high reliability, which ultimately results in their low maintenance requirements.

Competitive Landscape of Roll-to-Roll Printing Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches and Developments

3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

4.3 Innovators

4.4 Emerging Companies

5 Strength of Product Portfolio

6 Business Strategy Excellence

