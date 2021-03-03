Rotary Valve Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Johnson Controls, Emerson, Flowserve

“
The report titled Global Rotary Valve Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rotary Valve market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rotary Valve market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rotary Valve market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rotary Valve market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rotary Valve report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rotary Valve report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rotary Valve market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rotary Valve market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rotary Valve market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rotary Valve market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rotary Valve market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Johnson Controls, Emerson, Flowserve, Kitz Group, Cameron, IMI, Crane Company, Metso, Circor Energy, KSB Group, Pentair, Watts, Velan, SWI Valve, Neway
Market Segmentation by Product: Butterfly Valve
Ball Valves
Plug Valves
Market Segmentation by Application: Oil&Gas or Energy Industry
Water Treatment Industry
Chemical Industry
Steel Industry
Other Industrial
The Rotary Valve Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rotary Valve market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rotary Valve market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Rotary Valve market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rotary Valve industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Rotary Valve market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Rotary Valve market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rotary Valve market?
Table of Contents:
1 Rotary Valve Market Overview
1.1 Rotary Valve Product Scope
1.2 Rotary Valve Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Rotary Valve Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Butterfly Valve
1.2.3 Ball Valves
1.2.4 Plug Valves
1.3 Rotary Valve Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Rotary Valve Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Oil&Gas or Energy Industry
1.3.3 Water Treatment Industry
1.3.4 Chemical Industry
1.3.5 Steel Industry
1.3.6 Other Industrial
1.4 Rotary Valve Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Rotary Valve Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Rotary Valve Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Rotary Valve Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Rotary Valve Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Rotary Valve Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Rotary Valve Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Rotary Valve Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Rotary Valve Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Rotary Valve Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Rotary Valve Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Rotary Valve Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Rotary Valve Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Rotary Valve Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Rotary Valve Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Rotary Valve Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Rotary Valve Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Rotary Valve Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Rotary Valve Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Rotary Valve Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Rotary Valve Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Rotary Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rotary Valve as of 2020)
3.4 Global Rotary Valve Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Rotary Valve Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Rotary Valve Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Rotary Valve Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Rotary Valve Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Rotary Valve Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Rotary Valve Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Rotary Valve Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Rotary Valve Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Rotary Valve Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Rotary Valve Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Rotary Valve Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Rotary Valve Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Rotary Valve Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Rotary Valve Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Rotary Valve Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Rotary Valve Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Rotary Valve Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Rotary Valve Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Rotary Valve Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Rotary Valve Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Rotary Valve Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Rotary Valve Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Rotary Valve Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Rotary Valve Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Rotary Valve Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Rotary Valve Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Rotary Valve Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 139 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 139 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Rotary Valve Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Rotary Valve Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Rotary Valve Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Rotary Valve Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 167 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 167 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Rotary Valve Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Rotary Valve Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Rotary Valve Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Rotary Valve Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Rotary Valve Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Rotary Valve Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Rotary Valve Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Rotary Valve Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Rotary Valve Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Rotary Valve Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Rotary Valve Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Rotary Valve Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Rotary Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rotary Valve Business
12.1 Johnson Controls
12.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information
12.1.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview
12.1.3 Johnson Controls Rotary Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Johnson Controls Rotary Valve Products Offered
12.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
12.2 Emerson
12.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information
12.2.2 Emerson Business Overview
12.2.3 Emerson Rotary Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Emerson Rotary Valve Products Offered
12.2.5 Emerson Recent Development
12.3 Flowserve
12.3.1 Flowserve Corporation Information
12.3.2 Flowserve Business Overview
12.3.3 Flowserve Rotary Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Flowserve Rotary Valve Products Offered
12.3.5 Flowserve Recent Development
12.4 Kitz Group
12.4.1 Kitz Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 Kitz Group Business Overview
12.4.3 Kitz Group Rotary Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Kitz Group Rotary Valve Products Offered
12.4.5 Kitz Group Recent Development
12.5 Cameron
12.5.1 Cameron Corporation Information
12.5.2 Cameron Business Overview
12.5.3 Cameron Rotary Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Cameron Rotary Valve Products Offered
12.5.5 Cameron Recent Development
12.6 IMI
12.6.1 IMI Corporation Information
12.6.2 IMI Business Overview
12.6.3 IMI Rotary Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 IMI Rotary Valve Products Offered
12.6.5 IMI Recent Development
12.7 Crane Company
12.7.1 Crane Company Corporation Information
12.7.2 Crane Company Business Overview
12.7.3 Crane Company Rotary Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Crane Company Rotary Valve Products Offered
12.7.5 Crane Company Recent Development
12.8 Metso
12.8.1 Metso Corporation Information
12.8.2 Metso Business Overview
12.8.3 Metso Rotary Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Metso Rotary Valve Products Offered
12.8.5 Metso Recent Development
12.9 Circor Energy
12.9.1 Circor Energy Corporation Information
12.9.2 Circor Energy Business Overview
12.9.3 Circor Energy Rotary Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Circor Energy Rotary Valve Products Offered
12.9.5 Circor Energy Recent Development
12.10 KSB Group
12.10.1 KSB Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 KSB Group Business Overview
12.10.3 KSB Group Rotary Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 KSB Group Rotary Valve Products Offered
12.10.5 KSB Group Recent Development
12.11 Pentair
12.11.1 Pentair Corporation Information
12.11.2 Pentair Business Overview
12.11.3 Pentair Rotary Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Pentair Rotary Valve Products Offered
12.11.5 Pentair Recent Development
12.12 Watts
12.12.1 Watts Corporation Information
12.12.2 Watts Business Overview
12.12.3 Watts Rotary Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Watts Rotary Valve Products Offered
12.12.5 Watts Recent Development
12.13 Velan
12.13.1 Velan Corporation Information
12.13.2 Velan Business Overview
12.13.3 Velan Rotary Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Velan Rotary Valve Products Offered
12.13.5 Velan Recent Development
12.14 SWI Valve
12.14.1 SWI Valve Corporation Information
12.14.2 SWI Valve Business Overview
12.14.3 SWI Valve Rotary Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 SWI Valve Rotary Valve Products Offered
12.14.5 SWI Valve Recent Development
12.15 Neway
12.15.1 Neway Corporation Information
12.15.2 Neway Business Overview
12.15.3 Neway Rotary Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Neway Rotary Valve Products Offered
12.15.5 Neway Recent Development
13 Rotary Valve Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Rotary Valve Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rotary Valve
13.4 Rotary Valve Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Rotary Valve Distributors List
14.3 Rotary Valve Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Rotary Valve Market Trends
15.2 Rotary Valve Drivers
15.3 Rotary Valve Market Challenges
15.4 Rotary Valve Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
