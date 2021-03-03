Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Seborrheic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory disorder affecting areas of the head and trunk where sebaceous glands are most prominent. Lipophilic yeasts of the Malassezia genus, as well as genetic, environmental, and general health factors, contribute to this disorder. Scalp seborrhea varies from mild dandruff to dense, diffuse, adherent scale. Facial and trunk seborrhea is characterized by powdery or greasy scales in skin folds and along hair margins.

The exact causes of Seborrheic dermatitis are unclear, it is thought to involve an abnormal immune response against a fungal yeast organism called Malassezia. This can be caused due to hormonal changes or illness, cold, dry weather, stress, harsh detergents, chemicals, and soaps. The most commonly reported symptoms include redness, greasy or swollen skin, white or yellowish crusty flakes, itch, burning, and pink colored patches are most prominent in dark-colored people.

Ketoconazole is the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drug for Seborrhoeic dermatitis treatment. This can be managed with shampoo, mild steroid creams for short periods to settle any irritation, and the newer non-steroid anti-inflammatory eczema creams (Calcineurin inhibitors) are also effective though not licensed for this complaint.

DelveInsight’s “Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Seborrhoeic Dermatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Seborrhoeic Dermatitis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Key Facts

As per the National Eczema Association, people of any age can develop seborrheic dermatitis including infants, however, it is slightly more common in men than women.

As per Sessevile et al. the prevalence of seborrheic dermatitis is increased among individuals with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, in whom it may be a presenting sign. The prevalence has been estimated to be around 35% among patients with early HIV infection and up to 85% among patients with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

According to Clark et al. [2015], the prevalence of seborrheic dermatitis is one percent to three percent in the general population and 34% to 83% in immune-compromised persons. It has a bimodal distribution, with peaks at two to 12 months of age and in adolescence and early adulthood. It is more common in men and is typically more severe in cold and dry climates and during periods of increased stress.

Key Benefits of Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Report

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market report provides an in-depth analysis of Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market in the upcoming years.

The Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market report covers Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Seborrhoeic Dermatitis patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market size is expected to increase during the study period owing advancement in Seborrheic dermatitis products and treatment methods, rising awareness regarding personal care products in the 7MM.

The Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Epidemiology

The Seborrhoeic Dermatitis epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Seborrhoeic Dermatitis patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Seborrhoeic Dermatitis epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of the Seborrhoeic Dermatitis therapeutic market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world.

Some of the key companies in the Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market include Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Maruho, and many others. Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Therapies covered in the report include ARQ 154, Omiganan, and many others.

