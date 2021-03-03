Sodium Tetraborate Marke Trends and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2027 | Orocobre, Borax, Borax Morarji Limited, Raj Borax Private Ltd, U.S. Borax, Inc.,

Sodium Tetraborate is also know Borax, Sodium Borate, or Disodium Tetraborate. Sodium Tetraborate, is a naturally occurring mineral and is a source of the essential element boron, which is an inexpensive, and effective antiseptic, antifungal and insecticidal treatment. Sodium Tetraborate occurs naturally in evaporate deposits produced by the repeated evaporation of seasonal lakes. Sodium Tetraborate can be produced synthetically from other boron compounds. The naturally occurring sodium Tetraborate is refined by the process of re-crystallization.

Sodium Tetraborate is an important boron compound, a mineral, and a salt of boric acid. Sodium Tetraborate are widely used and is a component in cosmetics, enamel glazes, and detergents. These are also used to make buffer solutions in the biochemistry, as a fire retardant, as an anti-fungal compound.

Global Sodium Tetraborate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Sodium Tetraborate is necessary in small amounts for the plant growth, which is one of the 16 essential nutrients for plants. However, in a larger quantity it is harmful for the plants. For instance, for peaches 1 ppm is required but more than 5 ppm is toxic for the plant. Moreover, a sign of deficiency is noted in plants, the boron supplements can be applied. Another major driver, surging the demand for sodium Tetraborate is they can be used as a non-toxic & as non-specific herbicides.

Sodium Tetraborate is non-toxic to animals. Anything above 2g is considered non-toxic, and sodium Tetraborate is only two to three times as toxic as aspirin. Sodium Tetraborate is also used as food additive in few countries, but these are also banned in U.S.. Therefore as a consequence, certain foods such as cavier produced for sale in the U.S. contain high levels of salt to assist preservation and longer shelf life.

Sodium Tetraborate has many uses and one of them being a food ingredient. Sodium Tetraborate adds a firm rubbery texture to the food and even are added as a food preservative. These are also used in oriental cooking for mostly improving its texture properties. Moreover, in Indonesia these are a common, and forbidden additive in foods such as noodles, meat balls, and steamed rice. The countries Directorate of Consumers Protection also warns the risk of liver cancer with high a consumption over a period of time

Global Sodium Tetraborate Market: Segmentation

The Global Sodium Tetraborate Market is segmented into product types:

Powder

Granules

The Global Sodium Tetraborate Market is sourced from,

Natural

Synthesized

The Global Sodium Tetraborate Market is segmented by application,

Food Preservatives(caviar, Chinese noodles and many more)

Insulation of Fiber glass

Detergents

Cosmetics

Paints

Welding

Fire retardant

Insecticide

Global Sodium Tetraborate Market: Segmentation Overview

Sodium Tetraborate is majorly used in insulation of fiberglass and textile fiberglass. Further, the usage of sodium Tetraborate in soaps and personal care products, and detergent is limited as they cannot be used on human skin with high concentration.

Global Sodium Tetraborate Market: Regional Outlook

The Sodium Tetraborate Market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. The key business countries in the sodium Tetraborate market are US, Europe, Japan, and China. North America is anticipated to account for the largest market in 2016. The major use of these being for the production of glass and fiberglass production, ceramic glazes, detergents, soaps, and many more.

Global Sodium Tetraborate Market: Prominent vendors

The prominent players in the global Sodium Tetraborate Market are Orocobre, Borax, Borax Morarji Limited, Raj Borax Private Ltd, U.S. Borax, Inc., Searles Valley Minerals, and Elsmere Canyon. To ensure product differentiation and to gain a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products. Most of the major Sodium Tetraborate manufacturers concentrate on capitalizing their funds to maintain applications and technical marketing groups are appointed to serve the ever-changing needs of consumers.

