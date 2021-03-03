All news

Strain Gauge Sensors Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

A strain gauge (or strain gage) is a sensor whose resistance varies with applied force; it converts force, pressure, tension, weight, etc., into a change in electrical resistance which can then be measured. When external forces are applied to a stationary object, stress and strain are the result. Stress is defined as the object’s internal Strain Gauge forces, and strain is defined as the displacement and deformation that occur.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Strain Gauge Sensors in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Market 2019 (%)
The global Strain Gauge Sensors market was valued at 184.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 206.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Strain Gauge Sensors market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Strain Gauge Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Strain Gauge Sensors production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Metal strain gauge Sensors
Semiconductor strain gauge Sensors

South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Weighing Equipment
Aerospace
Cranes
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Strain Gauge Sensors Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Strain Gauge Sensors Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Vishay

HBM
NMB
KYOWA
Zemic
Yiling
HYCSYQ
LCT
Hualanhai
Omega
TML
BCM

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Strain Gauge Sensors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Overall Market Size
2.1 South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Strain Gauge Sensors Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 South Korea Strain Gauge Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Strain Gauge Sensors Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Strain Gauge Sensors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Strain Gauge Sensors Players in South Korea
3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Strain Gauge Sensors Companies
3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Strain Gauge Sensors Companies

….continued

