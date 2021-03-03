Switchgear Monitoring System Market Overview On Product Performance 2028

Global Switchgear Monitoring System Market: Introduction

The demand for switchgear monitoring systems has increased due to soaring investments in renewable energies and in demand for safe, secure electricity distribution systems. The switchgear is defined as a combination of electrical disconnecting switches, breakers, protective relays and other components like interconnectors. Using the switchgear, electric current can be continuously transferred and current overload, short circuit and insulator failure protected. It has been designed for safeguarding, controlling and isolating electrical networks, sub-stations and other electric equipment.

In high voltage substations a high-voltage switchgear, used in power services, is installed. This switchgear is classified as an air-insulated switchgear. With global energy demand growing at a very high rate, new power plants have been installed at a fast speed to meet rising demand for electricity. This would greatly drive demand in the global switchgear monitoring system market.

Global Switchgear Monitoring System Market: Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global switchgear monitoring system market that are likely to impact the market are:

Investments in Infrastructure Development

Higher demand for renovation and robust adoption of advanced distribution networks will have a positive impact on the U.S. market size. Restoring electric grids throughout the war-torn regions of Syria, Sudan and Iraq will further complement the growth of the industry. In 2017, the World Bank announced a 4-million USD investment in coherence with the Vanuatu II Rural Electrification Project to expand power grid infrastructure throughout the Pacific Island.

Upgrading and Restoration Activities

The industry outlook will also be complemented by increasing investments in improved technological and product performance. A key share the global market was held by gas-insulated units in 2017. The key parameters that make its deployment preferable over other available alternatives are minimum maintenance, low space requirements, high dielectric strength and increased reliability.

Adoption of Innovations for Greater Efficiency

The product penetration will further increase increased spatial constraints along with a growing focus on energy-efficient distribution networks. The Finnish Smart Tampere Project, which provides remote support by smart lighting, video and current public transport systems, was launched jointly in 2017 by Nokia and Elisa.

Key vendors operating in the global switchgear monitoring system market are Schneider Electric, ABB, IntelliSAW, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Independent Power Engineering Consultants.

Global Switchgear Monitoring System Market Dynamics

Support from Administration and Government to Support Development

The global switchgear monitoring system market will be strengthened by a higher focus on energy efficiency and the integration of different transmission links. Increased community-based electricity programs and increased institutional private investment. Government-supported sustainable residential infrastructure and rapid urbanization will enhance industry growth. Permanent networking smart control initiatives that complement distributed generation technologies will further increase demand for products. In addition, the shift towards energy conservation and strict environmental regulations will fuel global market growth. The product demand will continue to embark on swift progress in smart grid technology and increasing focus on an energy-efficient environment.

Asia Pacific to Register High Growth Potential

Increasing legislation in the areas of North America and Europe which drive the switchgear monitoring system market are being adopted increasingly in support of the reliable and continuous supply of power. Many developed countries also have begun improvements to their T&D network with switchgear surveillance systems to ensure safety and security. In the coming years, the largest market is estimated in Asia Pacific. There are many smart grid and substation projects by countries such as China and India to meet growing energy demand. The switchgear monitoring system market in the region would therefore be driven.

