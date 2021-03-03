All news

Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Third-party logistics (3PL) in a company’s supply chain management is a third-party business used by manufacturers to provide fulfilment services and distribute company’s products. These services consist of warehousing, integrated operations, and transportation services, which can be scaled according to customer needs and market conditions. Logistics service providers are responsible for the delivery of goods from manufacturers to consumers.

Ongoing advancements in 3PL market due to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of the supply chain. The competitive advantages of 3PL service over conventional logistics department has been described in the report. To understand the market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report. Furthermore, key strategies adopted by potential market leaders to facilitate the effective planning have been discussed under the scope of the report.

The global 3PL market is segmented into mode of transport, service type, and region. Based on mode of transport, the market is classified into railways, roadways, waterways and airways. By service type, it is fragmented into dedicated contract carriage, domestic transportation management, international transportation management, warehousing & distribution, and others. Based on industry, market is divided into technological, automotive, retailing, elements, food & groceries, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the 3 PL market include C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DB Schenker, DHL International GMBH, FedEx Corporation, KUEHNE+NAGEL Inc., Maersk, Nippon Express, Panalpina World Transport Ltd., Union Pacific Railroad, United Parcel Service, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
– This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global 3PL (market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.
– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Mode of Transport
o Railways
o Roadways
o Waterways
o Airways
By Service Type
o Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)
o Domestic Transportation Management
o International Transportation Management
o Warehousing & Distribution
o Others
By Industry
o Technological
o Automotive
o Retailing
o Elements
o Food & Groceries
o Healthcare
o Others

By Region
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
o LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa

reportocean

