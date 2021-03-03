Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Third-party logistics (3PL) in a company’s supply chain management is a third-party business used by manufacturers to provide fulfilment services and distribute company’s products. These services consist of warehousing, integrated operations, and transportation services, which can be scaled according to customer needs and market conditions. Logistics service providers are responsible for the delivery of goods from manufacturers to consumers.

Ongoing advancements in 3PL market due to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of the supply chain. The competitive advantages of 3PL service over conventional logistics department has been described in the report. To understand the market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report. Furthermore, key strategies adopted by potential market leaders to facilitate the effective planning have been discussed under the scope of the report.

The global 3PL market is segmented into mode of transport, service type, and region. Based on mode of transport, the market is classified into railways, roadways, waterways and airways. By service type, it is fragmented into dedicated contract carriage, domestic transportation management, international transportation management, warehousing & distribution, and others. Based on industry, market is divided into technological, automotive, retailing, elements, food & groceries, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the 3 PL market include C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DB Schenker, DHL International GMBH, FedEx Corporation, KUEHNE+NAGEL Inc., Maersk, Nippon Express, Panalpina World Transport Ltd., Union Pacific Railroad, United Parcel Service, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Mode of Transport

o Railways

o Roadways

o Waterways

o Airways

By Service Type

o Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

o Domestic Transportation Management

o International Transportation Management

o Warehousing & Distribution

o Others

By Industry

o Technological

o Automotive

o Retailing

o Elements

o Food & Groceries

o Healthcare

o Others

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa