Turbocharger Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Turbocharger is an integral part of internal combustion (IC) engine, which improves its performance by increasing the amount of air intake in the combustion chamber with the help of ejected burnt air. An IC engine requires extra air for combustion of additional fuel for large power generation that decreases its efficiency, thus, turbocharger plays a significant role in enhancing the efficiency by supplying compressed air. The global turbocharger market is expected to exhibit a notable growth in the coming years as these chargers ensure optimum engine performance and enhanced fuel efficiency. Turbocharger particularly works best on high engine speed and does not require any power source to operate. It is driven by flow of burnt gases discharged by engine. Presently, this technology is majorly used in automotive and aerospace industries. For example, manufacturers employ turbochargers in engines of fast racing cars to generate high amount of power even under harsh and high temperature conditions.

With the rise in demand for vehicles, numerous players are trying to employ ecofriendly and energy efficient solutions in vehicle engines to reduce fuel consumption and atmospheric pollution. Turbochargers reduce power loss and decrease emission of various gases from vehicles that cause air pollution. Moreover, turbochargers are compact in size, thereby, reducing overall size of engine and vehicle. The growing application of IC engines in motor vehicles and ongoing researches on implementation of turbochargers in other sectors is expected to create huge opportunities for turbocharger manufacturers. Turbochargers are expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period due to increased demand for better and efficient vehicles, in terms of propulsion and operations.

The global turbocharger market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, industry vertical, fuel type, material, end-user, and region. By technology, the turbocharger market has been categorized into twin-turbo technology, waste-gate technology, and variable geometry technology (VGT). By application, turbochargers find application in light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, ships & aircrafts, heavy duty vehicles, and locomotives. By industry vertical, the turbocharger market has been categorized into aerospace & defense, automotive, marine and agriculture & construction. By fuel type, it is segmented into gasoline and diesel. Cast Iron and Aluminum are different types of materials used for turbochargers. By end-user, the turbocharger market has been categorized into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket players. Region wise, it has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

o Twin-turbo Technology

o Wastegate Technology

o Variable Geometry Technology (VGT)

By Application

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

o Ships & Aircrafts

o Agriculture & Construction

o Locomotives

By Fuel Type

o Gasoline

o Diesel

By Material

o Cast Iron

o Aluminum

By End-User

o Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

o Aftermarket

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

o BorgWarner Inc.

o Continental AG

o Cummins Inc.

o EATON Corporation

o Honeywell International Corporation

o IHI Corporation

o Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

o Precision Turbo & Engine

o Rotomaster International

o Turbo Dynamics Ltd.